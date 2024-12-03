Hull City owner Acun Ilicali | Picture: PA)

Hull City parted ways with Tim Walter last week

Former Preston North End boss Alex Neil is reportedly under consideration for the Hull City job, with the Tigers eyeing a ‘swift’ managerial appointment.

Last week, the Championship club - who are 22nd in the league after 18 matches - parted ways with German head coach Tim Walter. He was appointed in the summer, following the decision to sack Liam Rosenior - who had guided the Tigers to a seventh placed finish in 2023/24.

Hull, according to a report in the local media, have ‘looked at’ Neil as a potential option. The Scot worked with the club’s head of recruitment, Jared Dublin, during his time at Stoke City. That is the club last managed by Neil, with his Potters tenure having come to an end this time last year.

Since then, the ex-PNE, Norwich City and Sunderland chief has been linked with a handful of jobs - including Cardiff City, Hearts and even Philadelphia Union. He was also said to be interested in a return to Deepdale, when North End opted to appoint Paul Heckingbottom in August.

Hull have reportedly conducted six interviews, after receiving 30 plus applications for the role. The club’s owner, Acun Ilicali, is ‘keen’ to make an appointment quickly - ahead of Saturday’s match against Blackburn Rovers, ‘if possible’.

One link which has been played down is to ex-Coventry City boss, Mark Robins. But, other ‘potential’ appointments are said to be Slavisa Jokanovic, John Eustace, Chris Hughton, Steven Schumacher and Ruben Selles. Former Stoke chief, Schumacher, also worked with Dublin at the bet365 Stadium.