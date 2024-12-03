Eight-goal thriller as £1.7m man plays Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End clash in Premier League Cup
Layton Stewart salvaged a 4-4 draw for Preston North End Under-21s, in Monday’s Premier League Cup clash against Blackburn Rovers.
The Lancashire rivals played out an eight-goal thriller at the County Ground, in Leyland. Senior players Patrick Bauer and Jeppe Okkels featured for North End, along with young pros Kian Best, James Pradic, Kitt Nelson and Kian Taylor.
Rovers took the lead inside 30 seconds through Harley O’Grady-Macken, but PNE had turned the game on its head before half-time - with two quick goals from Kian Taylor. The versatile defender headed in for one apiece, and then slid home his second of the night.
Two minutes after the restart, 15-year-old Harvey Higgins levelled the game - having been introduced at the interval. Zack Strich then fired Blackburn back into the lead not long after, but PNE man Max Wilson would capitalise on a mix-up to make it 3-3 in Leyland.
Chances came along at both ends, with a Kian Best free-kick well saved and Okkels calling Jack Barrett into action. Eight minutes from time, Stritch netted his brace and Rovers looked on course for victory. But, there was to be more drama, with Stewart converting from Theo Mawene’s low cross on 88 minutes.
The result left PNE third in Group E, with four points from their four games played. 10-man North End were beaten 2-0 by QPR, after seeing off Colchester United 2-1. The cup campaign started with a 7-1 thrashing to the Rs.
PNE starting XI: Pradic, Nelson (Tarry 46), Paisek, Taylor, Bauer, Best, Mawene, Kamara, Stewart, Wilson, Okkels. PNE subs not used: Davis, Critchley, McGhee, Gairns.