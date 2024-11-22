Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Preston North End manager is being considered for a job in the MLS.

Former Preston North End manager Alex Neil is reportedly being considered for a job in the United States.

Neil has been out of work for just under a year, but now a new opportunity has arisen, and it would involve managing in a foreign country. According to the Daily Record, Neil is under consideration for the vacancy at Philadelphia Union.

Philadelphia parted ways with long-serving head coach Jim Curtin earlier this month and could now look to appoint a British manager to succeed him. Dean Smith and Phil Neville are in charge of Charlotte and the Portland Timbers, and Neil could soon follow in their footsteps.

The article also adds that a few opportunities arose for Neil but he didn't want to jump straight back in to work. The chance of managing in the USA is something that appeals to the Scotsman.

Speaking to the Evening Post earlier this year about what he wanted in his next job, he said: “I want to get... to be honest, I’d like to try and recreate what I had at Preston for those years - in terms of having a squad I really enjoy, having players that are hungry, want to make their way and want to achieve.

“You don’t come across it very often, but I was fortunate I managed to walk into the right changing room at the right time. I’d like to try and do that again.”

The 43-year-old was manager at Deepdale from July 2017 to March 2021, overseeing just under 200 games. He oversaw seventh, 14th, and 19th places finished during his time in Lancashire.

Since being let go from his job, he headed to Sunderland, and got them promoted from League One. Just a couple of games in to his tenure he opted to take the job at Stoke City, but lasted only 16 months in the job.

His best managerial achievement to date is getting Norwich City promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2015. Neil began his managerial career at Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical.