New Huddersfield Town captain Ryan Ledson | HTAFC

The midfielder saw his time at PNE come to an end this summer

Huddersfield Town have made Ryan Ledson club captain after signing him from Preston North End this summer.

The Terriers swooped in to land Ledson following the expiry of his contract at Deepdale, after seven years. Huddersfield manager Lee Grant announced the news prior to confirming his ‘leadership group’ for the upcoming campaign.

Ledson - who spoke about his excitement in an interview with the Lancashire Post this summer - takes the armband, and is joined in the group by Mikkel Miller, Marcus Harness, Murray Wallace and Ben Wiles.

On the responsibility, the ex-PNE man said: “It’s a huge honour to be named captain of the Club, and being the leader of this group means a great deal to both myself and my family. The significance of this role isn’t lost on me, and I’ll wear the armband with pride on each and every occasion I lead Town out.

“Leadership shouldn’t be something you only seek to bring when made captain, so it’s a quality I’ve tried to display within every squad I’ve been part of throughout my career. Making sure we have a group that is close, believes in each other and fights for the same goal is a non-negotiable, and it’s my job to help maintain that each and every day.

“To be elected into this position by the Manager and coaching staff means the world, and I will look to repay their trust and confidence each and every day alongside Ben, Mickel, Marcus and Murray. We have a talented, ambitious and hungry group, and I won’t allow our standards to slip as we work together to make this season the success we all want.

“Supporters of this Club are used to having a captain that lives and breathes Huddersfield Town, gives their all for the cause and leads by example. It is my intention to be no different.

“It’s important to me to share the same values as our supporters and show that on the pitch, and I look forward to building that understanding and making the most of what is a fresh start for us all.”

“A responsibility we expect him to thrive with...”

Grant added: “Ryan’s leadership qualities speak for themselves, and his personality and professionalism were hugely appealing to us when recruiting him. Having held himself like a captain from day one, this is a responsibility we expect him to thrive with as he continues to lead both in voice and by action.

“The wider leadership group of Ben, Mickel, Marcus and Murray alongside Ryan has a good blend of players both old and new, experience and diverse outlooks and personalities. Together, they can set a tone across the dressing room that helps us build the winning culture we need to chase our goals this season.”

