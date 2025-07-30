Ben Davies

He spent last season on loan at Birmingham City as the Blues won League One

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham City have agreed a deal to sign former Preston North End star Ben Davies, according to reports.

Football Insider claim that the promoted Blues are in ‘advanced talks’ to land the permanent signature of the defender, who made 44 appearances for Chris Davies’ side last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-PNE centre-back has one year left to run on his Rangers contract, with a £750,000 fee reportedly being discussed. It’s suggested that a deal is likely to be finalised once Davies recovers from a ‘minor’ injury.

Birmingham have wasted no time in the summer transfer window following their League One title winning campaign.

The St Andrews club have added Kyogo Furuhashi, Demarai Gray, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Kanya Fujimoto on permanents. Defenders Phil Neumann and Alfons Sampsted also arrive, while loan swoops have been completed for Tommy Doyle, Eiran Cashin and James Beadle.

When asked if the capture of Cashin ends interest in Davies, Birmingham’s head coach said recently: “No, not necessarily. At the moment we have got four centre-backs which is what we want. If nothing changes then we are where we are but you just don’t know how things are going to develop in the next few weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davies came through the youth ranks at PNE and made 145 appearances for the first team, with loan spells at York, Tranmere, Southport, Newport and Fleetwood. He was signed by Liverpool, for a reported £500k plus add-ons, in February 2021.

The centre-back never featured for the Reds and spent time on loan at Sheffield United in that August. After turning out for the Blades on 22 occasions, Rangers snapped up Davies for a reported £3m plus add-ons. He has played 58 games for the Gers.

Your next PNE read: League One club confirm signing of Aston Villa man linked with Preston North End and Millwall