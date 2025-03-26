Preston North End take on Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the FA Cupon Sunday | Getty Images

It’s been 59 years since Preston North End found themselves contesting a game in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Add another two years on to that and that’s the last time the Lilywhites went beyond the last eight, with Doug Holden’s side reaching the final in 1964 before suffering a 3-2 loss at the hands of West Ham.

Defeat that day prevented North End adding to their two famous FA Cup victories from 1889 and 1938. But fast forward to the present day and Paul Heckingbottom’s current side have got the club deeper into the competition than they have done in recent generations.

A last-eight home tie against Unai Emery’s Champions League quarter-finalists Aston Villa awaits PNE this weekend - a fixture that is sure to have Deepdale recording its biggest attendance in years.

Limited tickets remain for the game, but if you are unable to make it to PR1 for the historic occasion then there’s no need to worry - you always have the telly to fall back on.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off

When is the Preston North End v Aston Villa quarter-final being played?

The game takes place at Deepdale on Sunday, March 30, at 1.30pm.

What TV channel is PNE v Villa on?

All four quarter-final ties will be broadcast live on terrestrial TV as part of the Football Association’s current FA Cup deal with the BBC and ITV.

For Villa’s first trip to Deepdale since their 2018-19 Championship season, the Beeb will show the game live on air on BBC 1, with viewers also able to watch proceedings on the BBC iPlayer and through the BBC website.

Coverage starts at 1.15pm, with Mark Chapman hosting the live broadcast.

Will Preston North End v Aston Villa be on the radio?

BBC Radio Lancashire will be providing live commentary, as usual, from Deepdale. But for those who live outside the region or who might be travelling in the car elsewhere at the time of kick-off, then the Beeb’s Five Live commentary team will also be in situ at the home of North End. Their pre-match show begins at 12pm, with Steve Crossman in the hot seat.

How much money will Preston North get if they beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup quarter-finals?

The winners of the tie stand to pocket £450,000 from the FA Cup prize fund, which guarantees at least another £500,000 in the coffers for being an FA Cup semi-finalist.

How much have Preston North End made from their 2024-25 FA Cup run?

The Preston North End fans were feeling proud after PNE beat Lancashire rivals Burnley in the last round.

Up until now, the Lilywhites have pocketed £460,000 in FA Cup prize money.

Their third-round win against Charlton saw them awarded £115,000; beating Wycombe on penalties in round four saw them handed a cheque for £120,000; while the pleasure of dumping Burnley out of the Cup in the fifth round was accompanied by a £225,000 bonus.

The club will have also received TV money in the process for any game shown live on air. That traditionally stands at at least £100,000 a game, with the pot increasing the further you go in the competition.

Where can we watch the other quarter-final games on TV?

Fulham v Crystal Palace: Saturday, March 29 (12.15pm) - ITV/ITVX.

Brighton v Nottingham Forest: Saturday, March 29 (5.15pm) - BBC1.BBC iPlayer.

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City: Sunday, March 30 - 4.30pm - ITV/ITVX.

