Preston North End predicted XI vs Aston Villa as Heckingbottom's squad hit for quarter-final - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 26th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 08:25 BST

It's FA Cup quarter-final action at Deepdale this weekend

Preston North End host Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon with a place in the FA Cup semi-finals awaiting the winner at Deepdale.

It’s a sell-out crowd in Lancashire as the Lilywhites contest in the last eight of the competition for the first time since 1959. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have seen off Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Burnley so far and are the only non-Premier League side left in the FA Cup.

PNE will head into the game as big underdogs and they’ll have to do it the hard way, if they are to reach Wembley. The North End boss will be without Kaine Kesler-Hayden (ineligible to face parent club), Ryan Porteous (cup tied), Sam Greenwood and Ryan Ledson (both suspended).

In addition to that, first team regulars Brad Potts and Ali McCann are both doubts through injury while Jack Whatmough reduces options in the heart of defence further. It also remains to be seen whether Milutin Osmajic will be involved at all.

Due to the state of Preston’s squad the majority of Sunday’s team looks set to pick itself, although there are still some options for Heckingbottom to weigh up. Below is our predicted North End side to start against Unai Emery’s team!

A routine pick for the PNE boss... Woodman has been number one all season once again and will almost definitely start.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

A routine pick for the PNE boss... Woodman has been number one all season once again and will almost definitely start. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
With Porteous, Whatmough and Kesler-Hayden unavailable, his return to the fold has been timely. He was an unused substitute last time out but should be good to start after another fortnight of training.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

With Porteous, Whatmough and Kesler-Hayden unavailable, his return to the fold has been timely. He was an unused substitute last time out but should be good to start after another fortnight of training. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
It could be Lewis Gibson in the middle but this is a day you feel Heckingbottom may lean on experience - the Scot can provide an aerial threat at the other end as well.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

It could be Lewis Gibson in the middle but this is a day you feel Heckingbottom may lean on experience - the Scot can provide an aerial threat at the other end as well. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
As good as nailed on for a start somewhere across the back line. Will need a huge performance from him against some lethal attacking players.

4. LCB: Lewis Gibson

As good as nailed on for a start somewhere across the back line. Will need a huge performance from him against some lethal attacking players. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Aston VillaPaul HeckingbottomFA CupLilywhitesLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice