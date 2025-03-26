Preston North End host Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon with a place in the FA Cup semi-finals awaiting the winner at Deepdale.

It’s a sell-out crowd in Lancashire as the Lilywhites contest in the last eight of the competition for the first time since 1959. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have seen off Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Burnley so far and are the only non-Premier League side left in the FA Cup.

PNE will head into the game as big underdogs and they’ll have to do it the hard way, if they are to reach Wembley. The North End boss will be without Kaine Kesler-Hayden (ineligible to face parent club), Ryan Porteous (cup tied), Sam Greenwood and Ryan Ledson (both suspended).

In addition to that, first team regulars Brad Potts and Ali McCann are both doubts through injury while Jack Whatmough reduces options in the heart of defence further. It also remains to be seen whether Milutin Osmajic will be involved at all.

Due to the state of Preston’s squad the majority of Sunday’s team looks set to pick itself, although there are still some options for Heckingbottom to weigh up. Below is our predicted North End side to start against Unai Emery’s team!

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman A routine pick for the PNE boss... Woodman has been number one all season once again and will almost definitely start. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Jordan Storey With Porteous, Whatmough and Kesler-Hayden unavailable, his return to the fold has been timely. He was an unused substitute last time out but should be good to start after another fortnight of training. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . CB: Liam Lindsay It could be Lewis Gibson in the middle but this is a day you feel Heckingbottom may lean on experience - the Scot can provide an aerial threat at the other end as well. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales