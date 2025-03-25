Referee Chris Kavanagh | Getty Images

It’s the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend with PNE hosting Unai Emery’s side

Chris Kavanagh has been appointed as the referee for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final between Preston North End and Aston Villa.

It’s a 1:30pm kick-off at Deepdale as the Lilywhites compete in the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time in 59 years. VAR will be in use for the knockout clash but, as in the fifth round, semi-automated offside technology will not - unlike the three other quarter-finals, which are at Premier League stadiums.

Kavanagh has overseen 30 games this season and brandished six red cards, along with 174 yellows. His last game in charge of a Preston match was one to forget - the 4-2 defeat at Bloomfield Road in 2022. He will be assisted by Lee Betts and Adam Nunn, with Darren Bond the fourth official.

Tim Robinson stays on VAR from PNE’s 3-0 win over Burnley in the previous round. He will be joined by SVAR John Brooks, who was the man in the middle for that victory over the Clarets. Sian Massey-Ellis is the Additional Video Assistant Referee on the day.

Other FA Cup quarter-final appointments

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest: Peter Bankes (referee), James Mainwaring and Nick Greenhalgh (assistant referees), Thomas Bramall (fourth official), Andrew Madley and Paul Tierney (VAR/SVAR), Craig Taylor (additional VAR).

Fulham vs Crystal Palace: Darren England (referee), Ian Hussin and Akil Howson (assistant referees), Sam Barrott (fourth official), Robert Jones and Jarred Gillett (VAR/SVAR), Timothy Wood (additional VAR).

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Stuart Attwell (referee), Neil Davies and Constantine Hatzidakis (assistant referees), Andrew Madley (fourth official), Thomas Bramall and Michael Salisbury (VAR/SVAR), Nick Hopton (additional VAR).