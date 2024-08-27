Harrogate Town 0-5 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as Milutin Osmajic scores hat-trick
Preston North End are in Carabao Cup action tonight as they take on Harrogate Town, away from home.
PNE XI: Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay (Storey 60’), Hughes (Best 60’), Potts (Kesler-Hayden 60’), Ledson (c), Thordarson (McCann 72’), Okkels, Holmes, Greenwood (Frokjaer 72’), Osmajic. PNE unused subs: Cornell, Whiteman, Keane, Riis.
Harrogate Town vs PNE LIVE
84' GOAL! Harrogate 0-5 PNE
Osmajic gets away from his man, charges down at goal and blasts it into the bottom left corner. HAT-TRICK!
81' Shot saved (0-4)
Frokjaer slides it through to Osmajic, who blasts a first time shot on target but sees it pushed behind for a corner. Best takes it, but Harrogate clear.
72' Two more changes (0-4)
Ali McCann is on for his first appearance of the season, while Mads Frokjaer also enters the fray. Thordarson and Greenwood are replaced.
69' Drilled wide (0-4)
The result is done but credit to Harrogate, who are still having a go. Cornelius cuts inside and shoots high and wide from 25 yards or so, moments after Woodman was on hand to hold March’s shot.
60' PNE subs (0-4)
Hughes, Lindsay and Potts make way for Best, Storey and Kesler-Hayden.
56' Woodwork... twice! (0-4)
PNE should be further ahead. Osmajic latched on to another low cross from the right, but saw his prodded effort cannon back off the post. Hughes then stepped into the Harrogate half, but rifled his shot against the upright.
51' Should be five (0-4)
Holmes has his head in his hands. Okkels drives down the left and crosses low, but PNE’s number 25 slots wide of the bottom left corner.
46' KICK OFF! (0-4)
Back under way in Harrogate... no changes at the break for PNE.
HT: Harrogate Town 0-4 PNE
Two for Sam Greenwood and two for Milutin Osmajic. PNE are in complete control at the break and, surely, through to round three of the Carabao Cup. A brutal first 45 minutes from Paul Heckingbottom’s team.
45' GOAL! Harrogate 0-4 PNE
Osmajic has another! Ledson through to Potts, who plays it across goal and there is Osmajic to finish from close range.
39' GOAL! Harrogate 0-3 PNE
Osmajic blasts the ball into the roof of the net from 15 yards. A devastating finish, after initially struggling to get the ball under control.
37' GOAL! Harrogate 0-2 PNE
Sam Greenwood tucks his penalty into the bottom left corner! North End double their lead.
36' Penalty PNE! (0-1)
Osmajic clipped. Greenwood to take...
30' Purposeful drive (0-1)
It breaks for Okkels on the left and he drives forward, at speed. It’s taken to the byline and drilled across goal, but Belshaw gets down and holds on to it. Good intent from Okkels, who is growing into the game. The rain is now tumbling down again...
26' And another... (0-1)
Some encouragement for Harrogate as they sustain some territory in the final third. It’s eventually lifted to the back post and Whatmough rises highest to clear. A first spell of defending for PNE to do.
25' Cleared away (0-1)
Harrogate launch a long throw into PNE’s box and it’s dealt with, but the hosts work it back out to the right. It’s sent back in with quality but thankfully, for North End, Ledson is there to clear the ball played back across. Corner now for the hosts...
16' No penalty (0-1)
Lindsay slides in on March, who looks through on goal. The Harrogate forward goes down but the referee waves away his appeals, with Lindsay judged to have won the ball.
14' GOAL! Harrogate 0-1 PNE
It’s a stunner from Sam Greenwood... up, over the wall and in! Sublime.
