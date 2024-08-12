Former Preston striker David Healy is the current manager of Northern Irish Premiership side Linfield | Getty Images

Preston North End are already considering former striker David Healy as a potential successor to Ryan Lowe.

That’s according to Football Insider, who are reporting that the 45-year-old current Linfield boss is a ‘contender’ for the vacant Deepdale managerial position. They claim sources have told them the ex-Lilywhites centre-forward is ‘in the frame’ as the search for Lowe’s predecessor begins.

The club confirmed the Scouser’s exit by mutual consent following more than two-and-a-half-years in charge on Monday morning. That followed talks with Peter Ridsdale on Sunday in the aftermath of Preston’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Sheffield United on Friday night.

The loss to the Blades was PNE’s sixth straight league defeat - and their sixth in a row without scoring - when results from the end of last season are taken into consideration. Healy scored 44 goals in 155 appearances for Preston following his £1.5m move from Manchester United in 2001.

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer has been in charge of Belfast side Linfield since 2015. In his nine years with the Blues, the former forward has secured five Irish League Premiership titles, two Irish Cup and three League Cups. As well as Preston and Manchester United, Healy also played for Fulham, Leeds, Norwich, Ipswich, Sunderland and Glasgow Rangers.

Mike Marsh, accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans - will take charge of PNE until a new manager is confirmed. Preston play host to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, before travelling to Swansea in the Championship on Saturday.