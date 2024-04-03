Former Preston North End, Wigan and Burnley star lands manager's job for next season

A former Preston North End striker is getting back in to football. (Image: Getty Images)

Former Preston North End forward Graham Lancashire will return to the dugout next season.

Lancashire has been appointed as assistant manager to Mark Fell at Workington next season. The pair have reunited having worked together at Lancaster City.

The 51-year-old worked alongside Fell until the pair along with Craig Rutherford had been relieved of their duties at Lancaster. They had been 13th at the time of their sackings.

"Well after a short break, we go again!" tweeted Lancashire, who spent just under two years at Deepdale.

"Work already started on next season and can't wait to get started at this great club @WorkingtonAFC.”

The aptly-named Lancashire who was born in Blackpool played for Preston as well as their local rivals Burnley. The other clubs in his career included Wigan Athletic where he initially joined on loan before joining permanently.

His career would finish with Rochdale where he spent four years before dropping into the non-league with Hednesford Town. Lancashire took up a non-playing role with Burnley when he finished playing.

