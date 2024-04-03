New Preston North End bar The Bowler Hat opens at Deepdale for Championship fixtures
A new pop-up bar has opened at Deepdale stadium for Preston North End match days.
Located next to The Gentry Bar in the fan zone, The Bowler Hat opened its doors for North End’s match against Rotherham United on Good Friday.
It will remain in place for the remaining home matches of the 2023/24 season, the club confirmed.
The new pop-up bar can accommodate 400 people and fans can enjoy a drink outside within a segregated area. There is also further standing space on top of the bar.
What beers do they serve?
The Bowler Hat has a range of draft beers and ciders on tap, including Birra Moretti, Beavertown Neck Oil and Strongbow Dark Fruits, as well as a selection of wine and soft drinks.
North End said the introduction of The Bowler Hat will not affect the food options in the fan zone area, with the popular Hot Potato Tram and Willow Catering still on site at home matches. The Gentry Bar will also be open as usual.
