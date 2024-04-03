It's as you were in the race for a Championship play-off place as Preston North End and their rivals lost on Easter Monday.

The Lilywhites suffered a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City at St Andrew's but thankfully teams around them also lost. Norwich City lost 3-1 to Leicester City in the early kick-off despite taking the lead at the King Power Arena.

Ryan Lowe's men are five points off of sixth-placed Norwich City who currently hold the final play-off spot. They have a game in hand over them though that comes at Southampton in the next fortnight.

Middlesbrough have re-emerged as potential contenders having beaten Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 and so they're a side to keep an eye out for. Hull on the other hand had a really good January transfer window signing Fabio Carvalho and Ryan Giles from Liverpool and Luton Town respectively but been on a mini slump at the wrong time of the season.

Up next for the play-off pack is an East Anglian Derby for Norwich against Ipswich, whilst Hull travel to Cardiff. Middlesbrough are at home to Swansea City whilst North End play away at Vicarage Road against Watford at the weekend. A midweek round of fixtures is to come next week also in what is a busy time in the football calendar.

A few weeks back, fans started to believe again that a play-off place was possible. Some results haven’t gone in their favour and now they must rediscover their form if they are to extent their season to three further games.

Following the Easter Monday drama, here is how the Football WP supercomputer expects the final the Championship table to look.