PNE have been linked with a loan move for the England youth international

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton manager David Moyes has not ruled out a loan exit for Preston North End linked midfielder Harrison Armstrong.

The Lilywhites were credited with interest in the 18-year-old earlier this month, along with Derby County - whom Armstrong spend time at with last season. The England youth international made 15 appearances for the Rams, who are said to be eyeing another move for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances of him being given the green light to leave the Toffees temporarily had started to look slim. Armstrong has been on the bench for Premier League games against Leeds and Brighton, and came on for the final minute against the latter. He then played all of Wednesday’s 2-0 cup win over Mansfield Town, and picked up two assists.

When asked post-match about his situation, ex-PNE boss Moyes said: “We’ll see. I thought Harrison played well; I thought Jimmy Garner played very well. Harrison, for his age, done really well tonight, played well, so yeah there is a couple of options we’ve got for Harrison. We’ll decide over the next few days what we’re doing to do.”

Preston’s midfield department is not short of numbers, but summer recruit Jordan Thompson is a long-term absentee and boss Paul Heckingbottom is also without Brad Potts and Robbie Brady at present.

His current options are Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Frokjaer, Alfie Devine and youngster Theo Carroll. After defeat to Wrexham on Tuesday, the Preston manager replied, ‘Potentially’ when asked if he is looking to sign another midfield player before the September 1 deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armstrong earns rave review

The Liverpool ECHO rated Armstrong 8/10 for his performance against the Stags in midweek. It was eighth appearance for the first team. The midfielder hails from Liverpool and came through the youth ranks at Everton.

Their player rating read: ‘Always wanted the ball and looked comfortable against League One opposition. Shot straight at Roberts late in the first half when picked out by Grealish, though the angle was tight.

‘Produced a perfectly timed, satisfying sliding challenge on Jamie McDonnell late in the first half when it looked like Mansfield had started to gain in confidence. Did well to stay patient on the ball while under pressure in the box in the build-up to Alcaraz’s goal.

‘Almost had a second assist of the night when his gorgeous pass sent Iliman Ndiaye into the box but the Senegal international could only poke into the side netting. Eventually claimed it when he met James Garner’s cute ball into the box and crossed for Beto to finish. Suggested he has plenty to offer Moyes this season.’

Your next PNE read: John Mousinho's verdict on Preston