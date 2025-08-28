PNE make the long trip down to Fratton Park this weekend

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is looking forward to locking horns with Preston North End this weekend.

The final Championship match before the international break sees the Lilywhites head down to Fratton Park. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have collected seven points from the first three games of the campaign, while Pompey have managed one win, one draw and one defeat.

“It is going to be a completely different game,” said Mousinho. “We’ve looked at many different aspects of what we think we’re going to face at the weekend, against a side who are in really good form and have had a very, very good start to the season. It’s more important to just build on the positive start we’ve had.

“They’ve taken maximum points off two of the promotion favourites, in Leicester and Ipswich, and a point away at QPR on the opening day of the season - which is no mean feat. That is a tough, tough place to go. I think it’s been a really good start for Preston.

“They have looked strong and they’ve looked organised, as you expect any of Paul’s sides to look. I think a real improvement over the summer, in terms of what they are trying to achieve and do as a football club. I expect it to be a really, really good game and a really tough game for both sides at the weekend.”

The home side were dealt a injury blow over Callum Lang earlier this month. PNE were linked with the forward this summer but he will play no part against Preston, with Mousinho having now confirmed the timescale of his issue.

"Number one was to just leave it as it was and go down the rehab route, which would have been four to eight weeks," said Mousinho. "It left us slightly more exposed to re-injury, so one of the recommendations from the surgeon was that we did undergo the procedure.

"It means the risk of re-injury is significantly less but it's just going to be slightly longer in terms of the rehab size. We're probably now looking at more like eight to 12 weeks. It's just one of those things that much better to have it fixed properly than not... I thought it was a sensible choice for Callum."

Elsewhere on the team news front, star striker Colby Bishop is said to be fit for the game after sustaining a knock. Mousinho, in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, confirmed that it would be the same squad again for Pompey, with summer recruit Josh Knight added into the mix.

