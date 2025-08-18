Andri Gudjohnsen and Harrison Armstrong. | National World.

PNE have been linked with moves for Andri Gudjohnsen and Harrison Armstrong.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE have been credited with an interest in Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong.

Transfer guru Alan Nixon has reported the Lilywhites have entered the race to sign the exciting 18-year-old talent as business ramps up ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The article claims North End have been joined in the race by Championship rivals Derby County in eyeing a move for the young operator.

Armstrong, who has come through the ranks at Finch Farm, has six first-team appearances under his belt for the Toffees, which includes four Premier League outings.

The Merseyside-born sensation also spent the second half of the season on loan with the Rams, where he featured 15 times for John Eustace’s men.

But it’s claimed PNE are now in the hunt to land the midfielder, with the report suggesting the Lilywhites are banking on their connection with David Moyes to land the talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach, of course, spent four years in the hotseat at Deepdale and led North End to the Division One title in 2000.

Paul Heckingbottom currently has eight options in the engine room, which includes new signings Jordan Thompson and Alfie Devine - though the former is currently injured.

PNE reportedly looking to advance on Andri Gudjohnsen loan deal

It’s not the only deal PNE are reportedly pushing for before deadline day, with Andri Gudjohnsen reportedly on their radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End were said to be eyeing the Iceland international, who has already amassed 34 caps and nine goals for his country.

Nixon has since claimed PNE are trying for a loan agreement with the Belgian Pro League outfit. Any deal was described as ‘unlikely’ last week.

Andri Gudjohnsen | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The front man could depart the Cegeka Stadium this summer just 12 months into his four-year deal. He is said to be valued at £2.5m by Genk.

However, the latest article suggests the Lilywhites are looking to secure the London-born talent’s services on a season-long deal before the September 1 deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andri is the son of former Premier League and Champions League winner Eidur, who had a successful career with the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, PSV and Bolton Wanderers.

After coming through the ranks at the Nou Camp, Espanyol and Real Madrid, the young forward made the move to Swedish side Norrkoping before a permanent move to Genk last summer.

During his 12-month stay with Blauw-Wit, Gudjohnsen netted five goals and registered two assists in 44 appearances - which included nine outings in the UEFA Conference League.