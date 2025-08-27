PNE were beaten 2-3 by Wrexham on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup

Where do you see Dobbin playing?

“Anywhere across the front,” said Heckingbottom. “Then it depends on the state of the game. He could play wide; I like him in those areas where you saw him today. I think you can get him involved more but also, he gives us that option. Say when Wrexham scored and you're chasing the game - Thierry's high and wide one side, Lewis on the other side and you've got bodies in the box, so it's all about that. It gives us so much variation because he can play both positions so yeah, he'll be a really valuable player for us.”

You can see his quality?

“He's quick, he's sharp,” said Heckingbottom. “Yeah, and listen that's just his first game. We sort of set up in a way to give him the freedom today, because he's not been a part of anything we've done tactically. Obviously, we had a huge game where the lads were recovering the last two days from that, so there's been very little prep for this other than yesterday morning. With Lewis being fresh in the building, we just wanted to set up in a way that gave him the best chance to go and enjoy himself, and express himself.”

I bet he would’ve loved to get back out there (for the second half), the way he was linking up with Devine and Jebbison. You said they all know each other... it looked like a good thing?

“Yeah, they were good,” said Heckingbottom. “I couldn't... there's no way we were going to keep him on the pitch with how little he's done. These next three or four weeks are going to be big for us and him, to make sure we get him up to speed as quick as possible. The work we're doing training him in this international break will be big and then how we're gradually giving him more minutes, because now in the league games I'm making decisions to win the game. So, sometimes it'll suit Lewis and where he is in his progression to get fitter, and other times we're going to have to make sure that we're topping up if he doesn't get enough. So, you know, always have it in the back of your mind that if he's starting a game, he'll not be ready to finish it.”

You said Theo Carroll was ill at Barrow. Did we see tonight why he’s caught your eye and been given a contract for the length of time?

“Yeah, listen, he's got loads - I'm not being harsh - he's got loads to learn and loads to improve at, but he's got a great attitude and he wants to do well,” said Heckingbottom. “I think probably his strength, the big thing he does, is how he receives the ball for the goal. You see where he received it and how natural it is when he takes that ball, that's probably his biggest attribute. And yeah, he's 18, he's growing into the group.”

You’ve been honest about the academy... you wouldn’t play him tonight if you didn’t think there was something there, would you? Starting against Wrexham...

“No,” said Heckingbottom. “You've got to deserve it. I’ve always given - every club I've been at - debuts in the academies. But, I felt they've been good enough. Then there's others who you think are good enough, but they may not be psychologically there, or grown up enough socially, ready to go and you could be doing them a bit of damage if you’re over-exerting them and giving them that challenge that's way too much for them at that moment in time. But, he's got a good head on his shoulders, good family, comes in, trains hard and I think you can see today, it is a good challenge. Like I said, he's not quite at that level yet but that's how we're going to try and get him there.”

Transfer wise, do you think you're really close to having a very good summer. Would you be really pleased if you can get one or two more?

“Yeah, I’ve been delighted with what we've done,” said Heckingbottom. “We've worked really, really hard from when the last window shut in January to do what we've done, but we've got to continue. Until that one minute past seven, we've got to keep pushing and try and leave ourselves in the best position we can.”

Does an evening like tonight sort of show that you need a little bit more?

“No, because if there's a scenario on the pitch or something happens, does that show anything?” said Heckingbottom. “I'm not deviating from last March when I said what we need to do. Results and performances, it shouldn't matter if your plan's good enough. So no, I'm not deviating from what I'm saying we need. We've got to work hard to try and get it.”

The Preston North End manager said he was confident of more deals getting done, and that he would like to add another striker before close of play. On whether a midfielder too, he replied ‘potentially’.

