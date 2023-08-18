Everton boss provides transfer update as Preston North End patiently wait

Everton are yet to decide on Tom Cannon’s immediate future amid interest from Preston North End. It has been well documented that the Lilywhites are keen to bring him back to Deepdale before the end of the transfer window.

The youngster was given the green light to spend the second-half of last season with Ryan Lowe’s side and he was a hit during his temporary stint in Lancashire. He chipped in with eight goals in all competitions before heading back to Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston are being patient at the moment as they look to win the race for his signature. Other teams such as Stoke City, Sunderland and Leeds United have also been linked.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has provided this update on the player’s future, as per LiverpoolWorld: “He’s only just got fit. He played 45 minutes the other day, so we’ll keep an eye on him and make sure he’s well.

“We’re keeping our minds open at this stage. We haven’t got a big squad as everyone knows, we haven’t got massive number of strikers, that’s quite obvious. He’s in the building for now and will view it accordingly as the window comes towards the end.”

It appears Everton need to bring in more attacking reinforcements before letting Preston target Cannon leave the club meaning this is a transfer saga that could go down to the wire. The window shuts on Friday 1st September.