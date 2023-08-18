News you can trust since 1886
Sheffield Wednesday man eager to cause Preston North End some problems

Preston North End are back in action this weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:26 BST- 2 min read

Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass has said his side will be looking to give Preston North End a tricky afternoon this weekend. The Lilywhites head to Hillsborough in confident mood after beating Sunderland 2-1 at home last time out.

Ryan Lowe’s side are unbeaten in their opening two league fixtures and will be looking to get another result under their belt in South Yorkshire. They drew 1-1 at Ashton Gate against Bristol City in their last outing on the road in the season opener.

Preston’s upcoming opponents were promoted from League One last term after beating rivals Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley. Windass, the son of Hull City legend Dean, scored the winner but it has since been a turbulent summer for the Owls.

Darren Moore walked out on them and he has since been replaced by former Watford boss Xisco Munoz. They have lost both of their opening fixtures against Southampton and Hull.

Windass has said: “It’s been difficult and not what we’ve wanted. The possession stats and goals conceded are obviously not healthy to look at. As a forward you selfishly want 60 per cent possession, attacks and lots of chances on goal. But I think we genuinely will improve.

“I know every player comes on and says ‘we’re working hard on the training pitch’ but we are working every single day on trying to be a better team.

“The gaffer wants a possession-based team who put teams on the backfoot. So far we’ve played two good teams who’ve taken that away from us. We probably haven’t been at the races yet but we will get it fixed and get results I’m sure.”

He added: “Even though we were in League One last year a club like this expects to win games at home. They’ll make it difficult. I just hope the fans are backing us and make the noise we know they can. But at the end of the day the atmosphere comes from us and the way we’re playing. We need to make it tough for Preston and get our first win.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate for their first win of the campaign in front of their fans. They will look to make it tough for Preston and Lowe’s side will need to be on their game.