Preston North End are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Sheffield Wednesday. The Lilywhites beat Sunderland 2-1 last time out.

Ryan Lowe’s side are unbeaten in their opening two league games. Here is a look at some of the latest Championship transfer news and rumours...

Hull City land Twine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City have completed an ambitious deal to land Burnley’s Scott Twine on loan. The attacking midfielder, who is 24-years-old, was on the Tigers’ radar last summer before moving to Turf Moor. He has been given the green light to leave the Clarets following their promotion to the Premier League.

Rotherham United bring in midfielder

Rotherham United have snapped up midfielder Christ Tiehi on a permanent basis from Slovan Liberec. He has penned a three-year contract with the Yorkshire outfit. The former Ivory Coast youth international spent last term on loan at Wigan Athletic in the second tier and made 19 appearances in all competitions.

Birmingham City snubbed by striker

Birmingham City have been snubbed by striker Sory Kaba. He has decided to turn down the Blues and join Las Palmas. The attacker has been linked with a few clubs this summer including Watford and Leeds United after spending time in the last campaign with Cardiff City.

Southampton ace departs

Southampton has sold Romeo Lavia to Chelsea. The former Manchester City midfielder has penned a bumper seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge. He has been handed the number 45 shirt by the Blues and will bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Huddersfield Town secure deal