Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe said he had a ‘fantastic’ time as a player at Sheffield Wednesday but insists this weekend isn’t about him as his side look to keep their unbeaten start to the new Championship season going. The Lilywhites have picked up four points from their opening two league games.

The Owls, on the other hand, have lost both of their first couple of fixtures. They lost 2-1 at home to Southampton on the opening day before being thumped 4-2 away at Hull City last time out.

Preston’s manager knows their next opponents well from his spell as a player there during the 2011/12 campaign. He moved to South Yorkshire from Bury and went on to score nine goals in 30 games in all competitions whilst they were in League One.

The 44-year-old has been reflecting on his time at Sheffield Wednesday, as per the club website: “It was a fantastic time. I had a great relationship with the fans, it’s a fantastic football club, and for now they certainly deserve to be in the Championship.

“Can they go on to bigger and better? I’m sure they can at one point because it’s a fantastic club. But it’s not about me. I’m going back there with my team to put on a show and get a result.

“I’m sure Sheffield Wednesday will be trying to do the same thing, so allegiances aside it’s about me going there as the manager of Preston North End wanting to get the best for my team.”

Preston have played the Owls 114 times so far and have beaten them on 45 occasions. Wednesday have won 44 times, whilst the pair have drawn 25 games.