Alfie Devine’s fabulous first-half strike against Derby County secured all three points for PNE on Saturday.

Alfie Devine’s strike against Derby County has been labelled as ‘one of the most satisfying weaker-foot goals’ ever.

That’s the verdict of EFL expert Ali Maxwell from the respected Not The Top 20 Podcast, who has also praised PNE’s impressive start to the campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have shot out of the blocks in the Championship this term, with their fine start continuing on Saturday against the Rams.

With PNE sat fifth after the opening six games, it’s been an outstanding turnaround from last term’s 20th-placed finish.

And Maxwell has lauded the impact Devine has had on the squad following his switch from Spurs in the summer and has also praised Heckingbottom’s work following North End’s impressive start.

EFL expert’s big billing over Spurs loanee and PNE start

Speaking on the latest edition of the Not The Top 20, he said: “Preston beat Derby 1-0. What a start to the season for Preston and one of the most satisfying weaker-foot goals you will ever see from Alfie Devine.

“He took a touch and might’ve thought to himself I’m not as good on my left foot as I am on my right but it’s sitting up nicely and I’m just going to smash it.

“Devine is only 21, he’s had a couple of loans. Was good at Port Vale in League One, found it tough at Plymouth under Ian Foster but looking great for Preston.

“Only turned 21 as well and this is a guy on loan from Spurs but came through Wigan’s academy and was sold off when they went into administration. He’s scored two great goals already for Preston.

“Their only defeat this season has been a 1-0 to Pompey, there was nothing much in that either.

“I think Paul Heckingbottom is and has always been a very underrated manager at this level but has got a promotion to the Premier League on his CV.

“He’s doing a great job for Preston, they’re in fifth after six games. It’s not flukey, it's not by chance that they’ve just been really competitive.

“At the same time I am pretty concerned about Derby. I was a big buyer of Derby’s stock in pre-season and broadly it came down to John Eustace and defensive numbers last season. But Eustace has not been able to so far this season implement his strong defense first style of play.”

PNE return to Deepdale this Saturday to face Bristol City before contests against Hull City and Charlton Athletic prior to next month’s international break.

