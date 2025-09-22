PNE have collected 11 points from their first six games of the season

Former Preston North End star Paul Gallagher is backing his old club to have a strong season, on last Saturday’s viewing.

Gallagher was on co-commentary for the BBC as PNE ran out 1-0 winners at Derby County, courtesy of Alfie Devine’s first half strike. The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder scored his second goal for Preston in sensational style.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom was full of praise for his substitutes on the day - having used his full allocation of five. Gallagher, who was part of excellent PNE teams during his career, felt it was a true team effort to take three big points.

"I think Paul Heckingbottom has created that environment at Preston,” Gallagher told BBC Lancashire Sport post-match. “Last year, he came out and said he'd like to restart this football club again and a lot of people questioned that. But, he's got a vision, he's been in this league before and been successful in this league before.

“He understands what he needs and when he's got his players he wants, bringing balance to the team, they've found a way they want to play - attractive, aggressive football and it showed on the pitch. I think they will be outsiders to make the play-offs. They will be competitive against anyone and people won't like playing against them."

Paul Gallagher on PNE’s display at Pride Park

"Excellent performance all round," said Gallagher. "First half, with the ball they played some really good football. Playing through the lines, scored an excellent goal through Alfie Devine. In the second half Derby changed formation, which they needed to because they were very poor all afternoon.

“But, Preston dealt with it. They've shown different ways to play, how to defend their box - I thought they were excellent in that. But, overall I thought the performance was solid and they deserved all three points. It should've been by more goals to be honest.”

