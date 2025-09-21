The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur man was the match winner for PNE - who clinched a 1-0 victory at Derby County

Preston North End has quickly felt like home for Alfie Devine and he was thrilled to score the winning goal on Saturday.

The Tottenham Hotspur loan midfielder scored his second goal in a PNE shirt, in scintillating style at Derby County. Devine picked the ball up on the edge of the Rams box and sent a swerving, left-footed strike crashing in off the post. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the travelling 1,800 away fans, whom Devine ran over to and slid in front of - across the drenched Pride Park surface.

Speaking post-match, he said: “It's an amazing feeling. Obviously, to score a goal like that and celebrate in front of the away fans - who made it even more special - I couldn't get a better day than that. I think that's everything that we've been working on. I thought it sort of all came together.

“The results we've had at home have been amazing and that's what we want to create, where it's a really hard place to come. But it's these ones where you come away from home in a place like this - like I said before, I thought the defenders were superb. They did a brilliant job today.

“The goal, the win at the end, the celebrations even when there was a tackle, a save or block, they (the fans) were brilliant. I think everyone knows how good our home support is and I think today we've shown that when we need it, they're definitely there for us on the road as well. So yeah, a massive mention to them today because they were brilliant.”

Devine on loan so far and fans singing his name

“Yeah, it's brilliant,” said the midfielder. “I think this is sort of the first time I've experienced that, where I can hear my name and stuff like that. For me, coming in on loan it’s what you want - it makes you feel comfortable, it makes you feel welcome.

“I already knew coming here that it would be closer to home; obviously it was more on the football side, but I think I knew the football side would take care of itself if maybe you feel a bit more comfortable off the pitch. It's been a great start - not just for me but for the other new boys that have come in as well, so we just keep pushing on.

“I knew Thierry, Dobs, Harrison a bit as well. I obviously know Gibbo from my time at Plymouth as well. It's always good coming in and seeing faces but the boys that I didn't know coming here, they've been even better with introducing themselves and making me feel comfortable, so it's got off to a good start.

“All us loan boys would say the exact same thing - we're learning every day and we already feel like we’re getting something out of the loan. It’s only early days but it is exactly what you want, to big credit to him (the manager) for that.”

