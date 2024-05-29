David Healy played for and scored against Preston North End. He could be offered a return to England with two clubs taking an interest in him. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A Preston North End favourite is under consideration for two management jobs in England.

Former Preston North End striker David Healy is being considered for his first job in English football management.

Football Insider are reporting that Healy is under consideration for the vacancies at League Two clubs Cheltenham Town and nearby Morecambe. The 44-year-old has been manager of Linfield for the last nine years and is said to be in contention for a job in the fourth tier of English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A move to Cheltenham looks unlikely however for Cheltenham, as reports in Gloucestershire are hinting that Michael Flynn will be given the role at Whaddon Road. The Robins are on the lookout for a new manager after Darrell Clarke left to take up the reins at Barnsley.

Morecambe however are looking for someone to replace Ged Brannan after he left to become assistant manager at Accrington Stanley. The Shrimps announced the departures of 16 players at the end of their League Two season, leaving them with just five players.

Healy played for North End during the early 200s, joining on loan from Manchester United and then signing permanently after being signed by David Moyes. He played a total of 156 times over the course of four-year spell and scored 45 goals, reaching double figures in two campaigns.

One of Northern Ireland's most decorated players, Healy was sold to Leeds United in 2004 for a reported £650,000 and he finished as their top scorer in his first campaign. The 95-cap international went on to play in the Premier League for Fulham as well as Sunderland, before winding down his career at Ipswich Town, Doncaster Rovers, Rangers and later Bury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad