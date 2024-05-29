Ex-Preston North End, Leeds United, Sunderland and Rangers star considered for first manager's job in England
Former Preston North End striker David Healy is being considered for his first job in English football management.
Football Insider are reporting that Healy is under consideration for the vacancies at League Two clubs Cheltenham Town and nearby Morecambe. The 44-year-old has been manager of Linfield for the last nine years and is said to be in contention for a job in the fourth tier of English football.
A move to Cheltenham looks unlikely however for Cheltenham, as reports in Gloucestershire are hinting that Michael Flynn will be given the role at Whaddon Road. The Robins are on the lookout for a new manager after Darrell Clarke left to take up the reins at Barnsley.
Morecambe however are looking for someone to replace Ged Brannan after he left to become assistant manager at Accrington Stanley. The Shrimps announced the departures of 16 players at the end of their League Two season, leaving them with just five players.
Healy played for North End during the early 200s, joining on loan from Manchester United and then signing permanently after being signed by David Moyes. He played a total of 156 times over the course of four-year spell and scored 45 goals, reaching double figures in two campaigns.
One of Northern Ireland's most decorated players, Healy was sold to Leeds United in 2004 for a reported £650,000 and he finished as their top scorer in his first campaign. The 95-cap international went on to play in the Premier League for Fulham as well as Sunderland, before winding down his career at Ipswich Town, Doncaster Rovers, Rangers and later Bury.
Two years after retiring, Healy was made manager of Linfield and has held the post at Windsor Park since. He has won five league titles, three NIFL League Cups and two Irish Cups, and that gave him four Manager of the Year awards.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.