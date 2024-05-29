Bristol City deal huge blow to any Preston North End transfer hope

Joe Williams (R) is staying put at Bristol City. He was a target of Preston North End. (Image: Getty Images)

Preston North End must look elsewhere for an Alan Browne replacement.

Preston North End have been dealt a blow with rumoured target Joe Williams now likely to sign a new deal with Bristol City.

Earlier this month it was reported that Williams was of interest to the Lilywhites as a potential replacement for club captain Alan Browne. The 27-year-old was out of contract with the Robins but they offered new terms and he his likely to extend his stay at Ashton Gate according to the Bristol Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bristol City are 'growing in confidence' about keeping Williams at the club despite competition for his signature. He was pictured training with former English Football League footballer Lee Molyneux this week wearing a Bristol City training top which shows where his loyalties lie.

He for sure fit the bill of the profile of a player North End are looking for should Browne decide to end his association with the club. Williams hails from Liverpool and Preston North End have signed a fair few Scousers over the years.

He's a player that has bags full of experience in the Championship having played in the second tier a total of 198 times. Williams featured for North West clubs such as Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic too after coming through the academy of Everton. He will remain down in the West Country however, where he will prepare himself for a fifth season at the club after joining for £1.2m in 2020.

Last week, Peter Ridsdale revealed that the club were planning for life without Alan Browne. The 72-year-old who is a director at Deepdale revealed a ‘generous’ offer had been made, but they were looking at players in his position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are planning for football without him, because it would be remiss of me not to do that - from a club point of view,” said Ridsdale.

“So, we are in the market and looking, not only for someone in Alan's position, but positions freed up by others leaving. If we get to a point where we are about to sign a successor, and we still haven't heard, we will sign the successor.