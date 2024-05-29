John O'Shea has revealed why Alan Browne was not named in his Ireland squad. Ireland have two games in June but will have to do without the Preston North End star. (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Alan Browne's international manager has spoken on the contract saga between him and Preston North End.

Republic of Ireland manager John O'Shea has revealed that Alan Browne was left of his squad as he sorts out his future with Preston North End.

Ireland have two fixtures next month against Hungary (June 4) and Portugal (June 11) and the squad was named earlier this week. Robbie Brady was included as he looks to add to his 62 caps, but there is no place for Browne, and now the reason for his omission has been disclosed.

O'Shea, currently the interim manager of the Ireland national team, is a big admirer of Browne, and has opted to give him a break to get his club career in to order. The 29-year-old - capped 35 times for the national team - is out of contract with the Lilywhites, and despite being offered a new deal, he has yet to sign new terms at Deepdale.

"Alan Browne is out of contract at the minute," said Man United legend O’Shea to the Independent.

"It is a tough one for Alan. I have a lot of admiration for him.

“This is his last major contract as such. If there were qualifying games Alan would have been involved, that's for sure. He is concentrating on, as you would do in your career, you make sure there are no more risks. I totally understand it."

Peter Ridsdale earlier this month revealed that the club were 'planning for life without' Browne but kept the door open for him to sign a new deal, despite missing a self-imposed deadline.

A contract offer has been on the table for the last few months and there is also interest from Coventry City and Sheffield United, but the offer from PNE is believed to be ‘very generous’.