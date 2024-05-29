Bamber Bridge vs Preston North End latest as non-league club make announcement

Preston North End have not been included in Bamber Bridge’s pre-season fixture announcement. (Image: Getty Images)

Preston North End and Bamber Bridge usually play each other in pre-season.

Non league club Bamber Bridge have announced their pre-season schedule, and Preston North End haven’t been included.

The Northern Premier League Premier Division confirmed seven of their 2024/25 pre-season fixtures. It begins against Fleetwood Town on Saturday, July 6 and finishes against Warrington Town on Saturday, August 3. Bamber Bridge will also play League Two outfit Salford City at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Friday, July 19.

Despite not being included in Bamber Bridge’s announcement, the LEP understands that there will be a match between North End and the Lancashire outfit this summer. Bamber Bridge do not have a fixture scheduled for the weekend of Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, which could be a potential window of opportunity for the match to be scheduled, or even at an earlier date.

In a key message which keeps the door for a match with Preston, Bamber Bridge in their statement announcing their friendly matches said: “Fixtures and kick off times may be subject to change. Further updates will be issued as soon as they are known.”

North End’s pre-season usually starts at non-league Bamber Bridge, which is just 3.7 miles away from Deepdale. A young side won 7-0 in the fixture last season, and in Ryan Lowe's first pre-season they claimed a 3-0 win.

The fixture against Bamber Bridge provides the non-league club with an opportunity to earn a big pay day with North End supporters flocking to the ground. Fans are close to the action and get the opportunity to sometimes pose for photos and autographs with the players.

The Lilywhites’ only confirmed friendly, so far, is the match against Lincoln City - out in Spain. That will take place at the Pinatar Arena on Friday, 12 July. The 11am kick-off (Central European Summer Time) will mark the end of PNE’s training camp at Campoamor.

Bamber Bridge pre-season schedule 2024/25

(H) Fleetwood Town - Saturday, July 6 (3.00 pm)

The George Melling Tournament, hosted at Longridge Town - Sunday, July 7 (TBC)

(A) Charnock Richard - Saturday, July 13 (2.00 pm)

(H) Salford City - Friday, July 19 (7.30 pm)

(A) Barnoldswick Town - Tuesday, July 23 (7.45 pm)

(A) Atherton Collieries - Tuesday, July 30 (7.45 pm)