Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, reacts towards Referee, Thomas Bramall | Getty Images

Thomas Bramall oversaw Manchester United vs Aston Villa last weekend

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa have made an official complaint to the PGMOL over the same referee Preston North End’s boss was enraged by.

Thomas Bramall was the man in the middle for the Lilywhites’ trip to Hull City on Easter Monday. The Tigers won 2-1 but it was later reported that neither of Joe Gelhardt’s penalties should’ve stood on the day, according to a Key Match Incidents panel - while Preston also should’ve been given a spot-kick of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom was sent-off after the final whistle and charged with misconduct by the FA. He had to watch the final game of the season at Bristol City in the stands, having been handed a two-match touchline ban. After that game he made his feelings known on the officiating all campaign, with reference to the Hull decisions.

Heckingbottom said: “Now's the time I can say how bad they've been throughout the season- they've been absolutely shocking. I know Peter's been saying his piece to the powers that be, behind the scenes. But you can't have a referee get three penalty decisions wrong and then what happens to him is he takes the title game for Liverpool the next day - and I get sent off for telling him how bad he is.

“We get punished twice, put in this position and he's getting a pat on the back and probably collecting souvenirs at that game. So that's what we're up against. It's not me moaning about Preston. That's me moaning about the authorities and they need to up their game. They need to be better. They need to be fairer in a league that's so tight and so demanding.”

Villa’s complaint over Bramall

Following Aston Villa’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday, the PMGOL have received an official complaint. Unai Emery’s side, with the loss, finished in sixth spot and missed out on a Champions League place - a point would’ve secured one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10-man Villa saw Morgan Rogers’ first half goal controversially ruled out, and United scored just three minutes later through Amad Diallo. A penalty from Christian Eriksen, three minutes from time, then clinched victory.

Post-match, Villa’s statement read: "Aston Villa can confirm the club has written to the PGMOL to raise concerns over the selection process of match officials following today's game with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"With such high stakes surrounding today's fixture, the club believe a more experienced referee should have been appointed. Of the 10 referees to officiate across the Premier League today, Mr. Bramall was the second least experienced.

"The decision to disallow Morgan Rogers' goal, which would have given the club a 1-0 lead with 17 minutes remaining in the match, was a major contributing factor to the club not qualifying for the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As per the standards that have been established over the course of the season, a decision to whistle early is clearly inconsistent with current refereeing guidelines. VAR exists to ensure that these types of situations receive the scrutiny they deserve. Unfortunately, the technology was not allowed to serve its purpose.

“Ultimately, we acknowledge that the outcome for us will not change, but we believe that it is important to address the selection methodology to ensure that high stakes matches are treated as such with regards to officiating and to ensure that the implemented VAR technology is allowed to be effective."

Your next PNE read: Alan Browne's judgement on one Sunderland man was spot on after leaving Preston North End