Daniel Iversen | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Daniel Iversen looks to be on his way back to Preston North End this summer

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End great Paul Gallagher believes the return of Daniel Iversen would be a major boost for his old club.

The Lilywhites have been strongly linked with a second swoop for the Danish shot-stopper this summer. With signing number two understood to be agreed by PNE, it looks increasingly likely that Iversen will be back in a North End shirt next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has two matches left at Leicester City and any deal will not be announced until the Premier League season has concluded. Iversen’s contract is up this summer though and a free transfer to Deepdale appears imminent.

Gallagher played for both Preston and Leicester - as well as Stoke, whom Iversen spent time at on loan in 2024. He also coached Iversen at North End and the Potters, and feels the permanent signing would make massive sense for PNE.

“Yes, I think it's well documented that the goalkeeping department is one Preston need to look at,” Gallagher told the Lancashire Post. “Freddie has obviously been there for three years... a great servant. He's played the majority of the games.

“He missed the last 10 or so games of last season due to an injury, but he's been consistent in his time at Preston. If Preston manage to sign Daniel Iversen then that would be another fantastic signing. Daniel's played with a lot of the lads at Preston; he's played with JT (Jordan Thompson) at Stoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You're building relationships that are already known to each other. If Preston can capture someone like Daniel, who's been at Preston before, got Player of the Year and is highly thought of by the fans, that will give the club and city a real boost in terms of capturing Daniel's quality.

“He's at a perfect age - goalkeepers can play up to 40. I think Daniel now, going back to Leicester after being at Stoke and playing all the games, then not playing at Leicester, I think he just wants to play.

“When he had his time at Preston, he really was a phenomenal goalkeeper and he still is. I think the Preston fans really adore Daniel in terms of how he plays, his personality when he plays. Some of the saves he makes are outrageous. He's a top, top goalkeeper at that level.”

Your next PNE read: Preston North End express transfer interest in Aston Villa man - it’s not Kaine Kesler Hayden