Time is running out for former Preston North End midfielder Josh Onomah to secure a move to Blackpool.

The 27-year-old has been training with the Seasiders since July, having been unable to secure a new club following his Deepdale exit at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The League One side have been patient with the former Fulham, Spurs and Sheffield Wednesday player as he bids to build up his fitness levels. However, new Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is now ready to decide on whether Onomah is worthy of a Bloomfield Road contract, with a decision expected next week.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette ahead of their game against Burton Albion today, Bruce said: “Things are ongoing and I suppose we’ll come to a conclusion in the middle of next week maybe. He’s doing well. He hasn’t played for a long time, but he’s getting to the numbers we require, so we’re hopeful we can get something done.

“He’s been training since I got here, and we’ve set certain targets for him to get to. He just has to try to get fit, and without playing games it can be a big difficulty for a lot of people.”

It’s now approaching 17 months since Onomah played a competitive match, with his last outing coming in PNE’s 3-0 home defeat to Sunderland on May 8, 2023. Signed from Fulham on a short-term deal in January of that year, the midifielder came off the bench in the 56th minute of that game.

It was his 13th appearance for the Lilywhites, of which only four were starts.

The expectation was that Onomah would then put pen to paper on a longer stay at Deepdale. But contract negotiations turned into a saga, with Preston pulling their offer in June 2023 and turning their attentions to other targets.

Former North End boss Ryan Lowe said at the time: “We offered Josh a contract about a week before the season finished and we were in negotiations with Josh and his representatives.

‘Josh’s contract terms were agreed, but there’s been a lot of complications with the deal regarding if and when he could sign, which was out of our control. Unfortunately we’ve had to move on to other targets because we just couldn’t wait any longer.”