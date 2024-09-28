Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at the early team news ahead of Saturday's clash at The Den

London calls for Preston North End this weekend as they take on Millwall at The Den.

It’s a trip to Bermondsey for the Lilywhites, who have drawn their last two Championship matches versus Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough. Both PNE and the Lions have five points to their name, from the first six games of the 2024/25 campaign. Here’s the team news from both camps...

Preston North End team news

Defender Patrick Bauer is set for an operation on his elbow, having suffered the injury on his first start for more than a year - against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. Manager Paul Heckingbottom will be considering player-coach Ched Evans for selection, but the 35-year-old isn’t fully fit at the moment. Robbie Brady is back available after a minor knock, but Sam Greenwood will serve the first of his three game suspension.

Out: Patrick Bauer (elbow), Ched Evans (knee), Sam Greenwood (suspended)

Millwall team news

The Lions have quite a few problems within their squad. Liverpool loan defender Calum Scanlon has returned to the Reds, to have a stress fracture in his back dealt with. Striking duo Tom Bradshaw and Josh Coburn are both sidelined, while Billy Mitchell and Adam Mayor are not yet ready to return to the first-team fold. Club record signing, Mihailo Ivanovic, made his debut at Queens Park Rangers last weekend but there are ‘question marks’ over whether he’ll feature on Saturday.

Out: Calum Scanlon (back), Tom Bradshaw (hamstring), Josh Coburn (calf), Billy Mitchell (thigh), Adam Mayor (hamstring) Doubt: Mihailo Ivanovic (fitness)