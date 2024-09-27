Brad Potts | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport

PNE head to The Den on Saturday afternoon to take on Millwall

For two quite similar Championship football clubs, Preston North End haven’t half had a rough time against Millwall in recent history. The Lions are undoubtedly PNE’s ‘bogey team’ - this weekend presents the opportunity for North End to get a long overdue result over them.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side get on the road again and the Preston boss knows exactly what to expect, in his seventh game as manager of the Lilywhites. Millwall returned to the Championship two years after PNE’s promotion from League One.

Since then, neither have ever been overly in trouble of relegation, nor threatened the play-offs - one or two seasons aside, respectively. But, with regards to the head-to-head meetings, one club has certainly had more joy. North End have won two of the 14 encounters, with six drawn and six wins for the Lions.

It’s now 10 games against Millwall, without victory, for Preston. The positive thing about that statistic is that it will have no impact on Saturday’s battle in the capital. Heckingbottom’s team have shown plenty of encouraging signs so far, they will be well prepped and should head to The Den with optimism.

Millwall have changed manager on a couple of occasions over the last seven years, but the foundations of their team have not budged a great deal. Organisation, hard work and aggression is almost guaranteed and North End have often struggled to break them down.

One bonus, before a ball has even been kicked on Saturday, is that Zian Flemming is no longer with the hosts. The Dutchman, who is now on loan at Burnley, scored six goals against Preston in just four outings. He is right up there in the list of North End nemesis’.

PNE have not lacked intensity or bite under Heckingbottom so far - they will certainly need to match that side of Millwall’s game on the day. As the manager outlined in his press conference, limiting set-pieces and defending them extremely well will be paramount to getting a result, too.

But there will also be a big onus on North End, in possession. The quality of the squad has been hailed by several players in recent weeks. This is a day to, firstly earn the right, but then make that talent and ability shine. Millwall away is always a challenge, but there are tougher out there.

Josh Bowler could have a big impact on the match, as a wide player who wants to go at defenders one-v-one and make things happen. Whichever other technicians get the nod, Preston need them involved - and the game played on their terms. Records are there to be broken and it’s about time PNE brought Millwall’s against them to an end. There is absolutely no reason why they can’t.