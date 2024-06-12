Josh Onomah | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

He spent time on trial with Stoke City after leaving PNE

Ex-Preston North End midfielder Josh Onomah is being eyed by Championship clubs, after a full year out of the game.

The Lilywhites signed the former Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa man on a short-term deal in January 2023. He played 13 games for Ryan Lowe’s side in the second half of that season, providing one assist. The expectation was that Onomah would then put pen-to-paper on a longer stay at Deepdale.

However, his contract saga rumbled on all summer and Preston pulled the offer in late June - after complications finalising the deal. No resolution could be found and with pre-season due to start, North End moved on to other targets.

At the time, Lowe said: “We offered Josh a contract about a week before the season finished and we were in negotiations with Josh and his representatives. Josh’s contract terms were agreed, but there’s been a lot of complications with the deal regarding if and when he could sign, which was out of our control. Unfortunately we’ve had to move on to other targets because we just couldn’t wait any longer.”

Onomah then had a trial at Stoke City and looked set to sign for the Potters, during Alex Neil’s tenure there. But, the offer put to him was deemed unsuitable and nothing got sorted. Bolton Wanderers were then linked with a move in January of this year.