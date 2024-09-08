Cyrus Christie is reportedly of interest to Preston North End and Paul Heckingbottom. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Preston North End and three Championship rivals are reportedly interested in signing a Republic of Ireland international defender on a free transfer.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window shut on Friday, August 30, but after the Lilywhites’ squad list was published, it was revealed they have space to sign a free agent. It is being reported by HITC Sport that Cyrus Christie is of interest to PNE, along with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, and their league rivals Coventry City, Millwall and Plymouth Argyle.

Christie is a free agent after it was announced towards the end of May that he wouldn’t be getting his contract renewed at Hull City. The 31-year-old made 28 appearances across all competitions for the Tigers last season, but didn’t play a part in their final four games of the campaign as they chased a play-off spot. Christie was used more as a substitute as he was a starter last term with the defender coming on 15 times, compared to his 13 starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coventry-born defender has a vast amount of experience at Championship level with 326 games of second tier football under his belt. The clubs he has played the most for during his career were Derby County and Coventry City, where he made 119 appearances each for both the Rams and the Sky Blues.

Christie has 30 caps for the Republic of Ireland national team, and also played in the Premier League 28 times. He has experience of winning promotion from the Championship having twice won the play-offs with Fulham in 2018 and 2020.

Christie is a right-back, and his potential arrival would see him challenge Brad Potts for a place in the starting eleven. Potts has started every game at right-back or right wing-back so far this term.

It isn't the first time that Christie has been linked with a move to Deepdale, with a move suggested for him last summer. Several reports said Christie was close to a move to PNE, but that wasn’t the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the Beautiful Game podcast, Christie said: “I was on international break and one of the boys plays for Preston.

“And then I was getting messages from people saying: 'Congrats, you've signed for Preston'. And I never even spoke to them, you know what I mean? So that just was wild. I don't know where it came from.

"It came out of nowhere. And then I started getting messages about - I think their manager made some mad comment about characters or something; he doesn't want tw--- or something in his team. And I was getting messages that it must've been about me. I'd never even spoken to them, so I don't know where that came from.”