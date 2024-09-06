PNE celebrate | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE have played Luton Town, Harrogate Town and Oxford United so far under Heckingbottom

It’s a team game, but competition naturally ramps up when a new manager walks through the door - no doubt, therefore, that all Preston North End players were desperate to make a strong first impression on Paul Heckingbottom.

Things couldn’t have started much better, with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Luton Town. PNE then went to Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup and sailed to a 5-0 victory on the road. The final game, prior to the international break, did end in disappointment though - a frustrating 3-1 loss at Oxford United.

Here, we take a look at the winners and losers of the last fortnight.

Sam Greenwood

The Leeds United man earned mixed reviews after the first few games of the season. But, he has clearly impressed the new PNE manager. Greenwood stuck a glorious free-kick, and pinpoint penalty, away at Harrogate. He then earned a spot in the starting XI at Oxford United and was one of the better performers, in blue, on the day. It was far from an ideal situation for Greenwood, with the manager who signed him leaving after one match.

Evidently, he has kept his head up and shown a determination in training. Heckingbottom knows what success looks like at this level and the number 22 got the nod over Mads Frokjaer at the Kassam Stadium. Greenwood’s physicality was one concern in those initial outings, but what he has shown is that he’s a tireless worker - and technically sharp. Find him the right role, in the right system, and he may end up playing a key role over the campaign.

Will Keane

The number seven definitely didn’t have his best day at Oxford. However, he was backed immediately by the manager - amid speculation with West Brom and other EFL clubs. Heckingbottom made it clear he did not want to lose Keane, who scored the winner against Luton Town and has since signed a one-year contract extension. The experienced forward has started both league games so far, with his qualities clearly appreciated by the boss. He will be an important player once again this season, for sure.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Heckingbottom wasted no time in starting the Aston Villa loanee and he didn’t let PNE down, against Luton. Kesler-Hayden is versatile and has so far lined up down the unfavoured left side. He plays the game in an infectious manner and has shown plenty of promise. Sometimes that enthusiasm to impress leads to untidy play, but the 21-year-old has been bright and added something different to Preston’s team. His pace, athleticism and directness will undoubtedly help North End over the course of the campaign. And if he nails down a spot on the right, he could go from strength-to-strength.

Jack Whatmough

The number 26 had a stop-start first season at the club and will have wanted to really show his best self in 2024/25. Whatmough’s efforts over pre-season earned him a starting spot against Sheffield United, and he was one of few players who left that game with any real credit. But, Heckingbottom brought Jordan Storey back into the side against Luton and the number 14 stayed in for Oxford.

Whether it is a back three or four, it looks likely that Storey will remain Whatmough’s direct competition. The ex-Wigan Athletic man must be desperate for a run of starts in defence, having played in midfield last season when Preston were short of numbers. To do that, he’s got to dislodge Storey for a prolonged period of time - something which has proven a challenge to date.

Layton Stewart

The 22-year-old was seen working hard overseas, before pre-season started. But, injury struck mid-way through pre-season and so Stewart was playing catch-up from a thigh issue. He’s now back fit, training and has a real challenge to break into that first team. The former Liverpool man made 16 appearances in the Championship last season, predominantly off the bench - late on in games.

Keane, Emil Riis and Milutin Osmajic are three senior strikers for him to compete with, and it may well be tough for Stewart. He is certainly a driven character and you can expect plenty of hard work from him on the training pitch. Whether that is enough, remains to be seen. A loan did appear to be a sensible option for all parties this summer... it would’ve been ideal to see Stewart go to League One or Two and get scoring goals. But, he has stayed in-house and it’s now over to him to force his way into the squad.

Mads Frokjaer

As mentioned, Greenwood was preferred at Oxford United. That will not have knocked the Dane’s confidence, because he backs himself as much as anyone in the North End squad. It is clear that the Leeds United loan man has made a stronger first impression on Heckingbottom, though. Needless to say, then, that Frokjaer will need to work hard to get himself back in the side. He is a joy to watch on his day and one area the PNE boss does appear strong in, is recognising a player’s best attributes and role.

That should aid Frokjaer’s case - his ability is clear to see and Heckingbottom will know the environment he needs, in which to thrive. But, Duane Holmes is another senior player pushing for game time and Josh Bowler is now in the building. There are plenty of attacking options at the North End manager’s disposal, so Frokjaer cannot let his standards slip. He was hit and miss against Luton, but the Preston faithful love him and this may be the early, added motivation he needed.