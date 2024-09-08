Preston North End's Liam Lindsay | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

An overview of the contract picture at PNE following the close of the January transfer window

Preston North End confirmed Will Keane’s one-year contract extension last week, with the 2025 list reduced by one as a result.

The Lilywhites have several players to make decisions on over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, with 14 professionals in their final years - plus four Under-19 players. Freddie Woodman, Liam Lindsay and Emil Riis are three stand out names - all have been asked about their situations in recent weeks, but not given a great deal away.

Inevitably, some players will move on next summer and others - like Lewis Leigh and Alan Browne did this year - may opt to pursue a new challenge. PNE director Peter Ridsdale said, prior to Ryan Lowe’s exit and Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment, that talks has started with a couple of squad members. With it now the international break, here is a recap of how North End’s squad looks on the contract front...

PNE out of contract 2025

Goalkeeper: Freddie Woodman, Tommy Davis Defenders: Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Josh Seary, Patrick Bauer, Kian Best, Kacper Pasiek, Cole McGhee Midfielders: Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Kian Taylor, Duane Holmes, Kaedyn Kamara Forwards: Emil Riis, Kitt Nelson, Finlay Cross-Adair

PNE out of contract 2026

Goalkeepers: Dai Cornell, James Pradic Defenders: Jack Whatmough Midfielders: Brad Potts, Noah Mawene Forwards: Will Keane, Layton Stewart, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile

PNE out of contract 2027

Midfielders: Ali McCann, Mads Frokjaer, Stefan Thordarson*, Jeppe Okkels* Forwards: Milutin Osmajic

Ben Whiteman - signed a ‘long-term’ deal in January 2024

Defenders: Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa) Midfielders: Sam Greenwood (Leeds United, option-to-buy), Josh Bowler (option-to-buy)

Ched Evans