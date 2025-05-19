Kian Best | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End announced its retained list earlier this month

Kian Best has thanked Preston North End for the last 12 years at his hometown club.

The 19-year-old was released following the 2024/25 season along with Freddie Woodman, Ryan Ledson, Emil Riis, Patrick Bauer and Kian Taylor. Best broke on to the first team scene at the start of last season and made 12 appearances for the senior side, straight out of the academy.

This year, though, he struggled to get a look in under manager Paul Heckingbottom. He made three substitute appearances, one of those under Ryan Lowe, before joining Bohemians on loan in January. Game time there was limited due to injury and Best will now move on to pastures new.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for the youngster, who earned a call-up to the England Under-19s squad in 23/24. There were links to Fulham during the season and Al-Ettifaq in the summer. With the left-back’s time at his hometown club having come to an end, Best took to social media to bid farewell to PNE.

Posting on Instagram, the defender said: ‘Thank you to everyone at @pnefcofficial for the past 12 years. From joining at 7 to making my debut 10 years later it’s been some journey.

‘Being a Preston lad I would have loved for it to continue but that’s football. Thank you to all the players and staff that helped me on the way. Lastly, I am grateful to the fans for the support. I’ll always be one of your own. UTW 💙🤍’

The post comes a couple of weeks after another one of Best’s gained plenty of attention in the national media. Following PNE’s retained list, Best commented via Instagram that he had discovered the decision via the social media platform.

North End responded with: ‘All players were communicated with by the club’s football staff and/or their agents, and all player contracts run until the end of June. The club will be making no further public comment on this matter’.

And on Best being let go, one year on from his breakthrough into the first team picture, PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale told BBC Lancashire: “I would love to be sitting here with a team full of players who’ve come through our youth academy.

“There are very few teams who’ve got that, to be honest. One of the challenges we face with the academy is that it’s category three, which means the competitive nature is a lower level than I’d like.”

