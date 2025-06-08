Pol Valentin | Getty Images

The former Sheffield Wednesday man is one of four signings so far at Preston North End... Alex Miller of the Sheffield Star gives us the expert lowdown on the Spaniard

What did you make of the decision to let Pol Valentin leave this summer?

AM: ‘In a long list of players that were coming to the end of their contracts, that one probably was the biggest surprise. It was certainly a big case to keep him... Wednesday had a year's option on his contract, we understand. He wasn't believed to be a huge earner and he did contribute through the season.

‘He's an attack-minded wing-back, adept at getting teams up to pitch. He offered a little injection of something from the bench. With the position Wednesday are in, it seemed like a decision they might consider ticking over in terms of retaining the squad. Of all the names that were released, that was probably the biggest surprise of them all.’

He seemed fairly popular... was that because of his personality and effort on the pitch? Was he quite relatable?

AM: ‘Yes, a bit of everything. Fans love players that give it all, and Pol certainly does that. A lot of energy on the right-hand side. At his best, he has the ability to excite fans. He's quick, very direct, hits the byline and gets crosses in. He's a great personality as well, really enthusiastic. Clearly loves the football club and the experience of playing in front of a big crowd at the highest level that he's played at.

‘He did a couple of really cracking press conferences with us that hit the right note with the fan base. The first one that he did was only a few weeks into his time in England, and he apologised for his English to begin with. Frankly, I think he spoke better English than I did! There was a line in there about how he was taking several hours, across several evenings every week, to learn English and get up to speed.’

‘I think fans appreciated that. It showed a willingness to adapt as quickly as possible. He certainly did that on the pitch as well, after what was a bit of a tricky start. Fans would bump into him in the city and he was always engaging with supporters. A few months in, he got a train down to a match that he was injured for at Birmingham City and engaged with the fans there. Popular for his playing style, but for his personality as well.

‘I'm sure that will carry across to the press as well. You'd put him in the bracket of attack-minded full-back/wing-back, however you might want to put it, and you'd say that his strength is getting teams up the pitch. He started off very slowly, I'd say. I remember his debut was in the Carabao Cup against Stockport County and it was a rough evening for him. It was the pace of English football that he had to adapt to, but he did that relatively quickly, really. His defending improved quite exponentially as the season wore on.

‘While I would say attacking is certainly his strength, the other side of the game is something he has improved. For an attack-minded wing-back, I think he'd like his numbers to be better in terms of assists. I think there is a big question mark over his final ball but his big strength is getting teams up the pitch. He can beat a man, he's got enough pace and his direct attitude to football is something that turns defenders around. He showed enough signs that he can be a very useful player in the Championship.’

Did he have any injury issues? He only started 13 league games last season, but was his availability record pretty good on the whole?

AM: ‘Yes, I think it was just minor knocks. Danny Rohl brought in Yan Valery last summer and he's a player that he'd worked with before. I think it's fair to say that Yan fitted what Danny wanted to do better in a lot of ways, in terms of his technical aptitude. You saw Yan picking up the six position quite a lot and inverting a little bit.

‘That wouldn't be Pol's strength by his own admission. But certainly, when Wednesday played a wing-back system, I think that is fair to say is where Pol was at his best. He could perhaps get a little bit isolated in that sort of system defensively, but they're two very different players. Obviously, they're both right-backs, but went about things very differently. Danny seemed to trust Jan that bit more.

‘I think it's fair to say that consistency can be a little bit of an issue for Valentin. When he's good, he's really good and can really change a game in terms of getting teams up the pitch and taking that bit of impetus. There have been some less impressive performances and that's something I'm sure he'll want to improve with a bit of a headwind at a new club.’

