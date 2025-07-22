Ched Evans | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport

Two more ex-PNE players have signed up to the PFA’s pre-season camp

Ched Evans could be set for a return to Fleetwood Town after his player contract at Preston North End expired.

The Lilywhites opted against renewing the striker’s deal this summer but - as explained by CEO Peter Ridsdale - Evans also has a coaching contract at the club. However, the 36-year-old has wanted to prolong his playing days - having made a remarkable return to the pitch following a serious neck and spine issue in April 2023.

Evans was spotted at the PFA’s pre-season camp earlier this month, alongside departing PNE defender Patrick Bauer. The camp is put on by the PFA for players who had a pro-contract in the 2024/25 season, and are now free agents. Evans was not included on the latest published list of players.

And, it’s believed the Cod Army could present the Welshman with his next opportunity as a player. Evans made the move to Preston in January 2021, one month after leaving Fleetwood. In 99 appearances for the club, he scored 37 goals and assisted a further 13. Evans’ record in a North End shirt is 16 goals and eight assists in 103 outings.

Ex-North End men join PFA pre-season

Bauer is still training at the camp as he looks for his next club, having played very little football over the last three years. He is joined by 37 other free agents, two of whom also played for North End.

One of those is Josh Harrop, who is looking to get back into the professional game after a stint in Baller League UK. The ex-Manchester United midfielder’s last clubs were Cheltenham and Northampton.

As for Reach, the former Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom man had a brief spell with League One club Wycombe Wanderers last season. He made 14 appearances for the Chairboys, who were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Charlton Athletic.

