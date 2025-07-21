Another factor places doubt over any Preston North End swoop for Portsmouth star

Callum Lang | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The ex-Wigan Athletic man has been linked with Preston North End in recent days

Reported Preston North End transfer target Callum Lang by no means sounds ready to leave Portsmouth.

Speculation regarding Lang and the Lilywhites has emerged in recent days. Last weekend, it was reported that a £2million offer from Preston had been knocked back by Pompey.

CEO at Fratton Park, Andrew Cullen, issued a fairly coy response to those links this week - though did insist the player was happy at the club. That view has been backed up by an interview of Lang’s - from this month - during Portsmouth’s trip to Slovakia.

He said: “I’m really settled, the missus is back down with the dogs and we are enjoying it. It’s a nice little dog walk down Southsea and we are always out for a coffee and food. We have two Frenchies.

“My missus is enjoying it and I’m enjoying it down here. Hopefully I will be down here for a long time. There’s a year left on my contract, so hopefully that can be something which gets started at some point.

“I do enjoy it down here. There have been no conversations about that yet, I’ll just see how that goes. I’m enjoying it here, so I think (the contract) will be an easy conversation if it ever comes about. For now, I am just concentrating on my football; I’m enjoying it.”

Lang scored 10 goals in the Championship last season and Pompey hold a one-year option in his current deal, so could extend the forward’s stay until 2027. He joined in January 2024 and was hailed as ‘outstanding’ by Blues boss John Mousinho, last year.

North End are aiming to bolster their attacking options in the remainder of the transfer window, with funds available to spend. They have made six signings in total but, so far, struggled to build on the loan addition of front man Daniel Jebbison.

