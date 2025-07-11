Patrick Bauer on Instagram | @patrickbauer5 - Instagram

The former Sheffield United and Man City striker has been offered a new role

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ched Evans has been spotted at the PFA’s pre-season training camp alongside ex-Preston North End man Patrick Bauer.

The Lilywhites released the German defender this summer and opted against renewing Evans’ playing contract, but did offer him a different coaching role at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that is within the North End academy as opposed to the first team - where Evans has gained experience over the last year or so.

News on what the immediate future holds for Evans shouldn’t be far away. PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale was asked about his situation earlier this summer.

He told BBC Lancashire: "Ched was given a coaching contract by Ryan (Lowe), so that is in situ. If we don't want to have him as part of the coaching setup we will discuss that.

"He had a separate playing contract which reflected the fact he also had a coaching contract, and the fact he would probably be used sparingly as a player this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One thing he wanted to go away and talk about was if someone offered him a playing contract elsewhere, he may well prefer to do that rather than what he has got here.”

Evans, 36, signed a player-coach deal with Preston last summer. Mid-way through the season though he prioritised playing, and made 11 first team substitute appearances.

The former Sheffield United, Man City and Fleetwood Town man first joined North End in January 2021. He has scored 16 goals, and assisted eight, in 103 outings.

Your next PNE read: Heckingbottom hails new signing’s ‘unbelievable’ trait