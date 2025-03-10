He joined Preston North End from Manchester United in the summer of 2017

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop has opened up on a tough last few years - having signed up for the new ‘Baller League’ while still a free agent.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since leaving Cheltenham Town in May 2024, after five months with the club. It’s not his first period of free agency with Harrop having had six months in between leaving Northampton Town and joining Cheltenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, he is set to take part in the upcoming Baller League UK: a new six-aside tournament which debuts later this month following success in Germany. The draft takes place today (10/03) and Harrop will represent one of the 12 teams if picked from a pool of 160 players.

Former Liverpool pair Jordon Ibe and Jerome Sinclair are said to have signed up along with Ciaran Clark and Adrian Mariappa. Down to manage the teams are Luis Figo, John Terry and KSI along with Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards - plus others.

In an interview with The Guardian, Harrop said: “It’s funny because I was speaking to a friend about it one day and the next I woke up to a message asking if I wanted to play. As I’m a free agent, this gives me something to focus on – it’s also football and that’s what I love doing.”

Harrop made the bold move to leave Manchester United - whom he scored for on debut - in the summer of 2017 to join PNE. He made 95 appearances for the Lilywhites and scored 13 goals, while assisting a further five. The number 10 had his contract terminated by mutual consent in September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing was making it better.”

The attacking midfielder - who had loan spells at Ipswich Town and Fleetwood Town while on the books at Preston - then signed a short-term deal with Northampton in December 2022. However, he only made a couple of appearances for the Cobblers. A tendon injury, which cropped up at PNE, proved a big hurdle.

Reflecting on the last few years, he said: “I’d seen every specialist you could possibly see. Scan after scan; injection after injection. Nothing was making it better. I’d train, I’d go home and I’d have to sit down because I physically couldn’t walk around. This is the side people don’t see.

“I was on holiday with my girlfriend and could not walk from the hotel to the restaurant, so had to get a mini-scooter. I had to have a backpack on because you had to carry a helmet with you. Wherever we used to go, I used to get on this mini-scooter on holiday. I’d think to myself: ‘It’s not normal.’

“It’s not easy because everyone you know around you always knows you as the footballer. Nothing’s fallen into place at the minute. I had a lot of opportunities abroad and in Scotland but I’ve lived away for two years. I’m the fittest I’ve ever been, no issues. In my mind, I’ve still got five years left in my career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrop was in and out of the North End side during his time at the club - most of which was spent playing under Alex Neil. Moments of brilliance were produced against Blackburn Rovers and Charlton Athletic most notably. Looking back on his relationship with the Scot, Harrop admits the two had their disagreements.

“I always used to have a bit of a scuffle with Neil all the time,” said Harrop. “I said something to him like: ‘I should be playing.’ Then he called me in the office and said: ‘You’re going to put all your talk into words on Saturday because I’m going to start you.’

“I was like: ‘Perfect.’ It was live on Sky as well, against Stoke. I was thinking: ‘I’ve got to actually step up now.’ It was my first game back (from a serious injury) in the league. I think we won 3-1, I scored and I had a little chip back on my shoulder.”

Your next PNE read: Imminent Preston North End deal explained as former Derby County man nears MLS transfer