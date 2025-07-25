The PNE striker’s playing contract expired this summer

Ched Evans has signed for Fleetwood Town, bringing to an end his time with Preston North End.

As reported by the Lancashire Post earlier this week, the Cod Army were exploring a deal to bring the Welshman back to Highbury. The move has now been confirmed, with Evans putting pen-to-paper on a one-year deal with the League Two club. It is his third spell with Fleetwood, having scored 37 goals in 99 appearances previously.

Evans saw his playing contract expire at Deepdale this summer, after 103 appearances in a PNE shirt. He had penned a player-coach deal 12 months prior and the coaching deal was still active, but the 36-year-old wished to prolong his playing career. Evans attended the PFA’s pre-season camp and has secured a move back to the Cod Army.

After the news was announced, PNE shared Evans’ farewell which read: “After four years as a Preston North End player, I want to thank the Hemmings family and Peter Ridsdale, the managers I worked under from Alex Neil to latterly Paul Heckingbottom, my team-mates and all the PNE staff who have been nothing but supportive during my time at Deepdale.

“Most of all though this message is for the fans who gave me the warmest of welcomes and fantastic support when I was on the pitch, home and away. I will always have the best memories of my time at Preston.

“For now though I need to play and having received an offer from Fleetwood Town, I will be joining them from today, Friday 25th July. Finally, I wish the manager and all the players every success this coming season and I will be with the North End supporting from the sidelines.”

Evans was snapped up by the Lilywhites in January 2021, shortly after his departure from Fleetwood. He scored 16 goals in total and assisted a further eight, with nine Championship strikes netted in the 2022/23 campaign. Evans suffered a serious neck and spinal injury in early 2023 but made a miraculous return to the pitch in the October.

