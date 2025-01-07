Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The January transfer window is now open for clubs to wheel and deal

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s that time of year when transfer speculation is rife and contract talks take centre-stage.

Preston North End have made one addition in the January transfer window - snapping up Lewis Gibson on a permanent deal from Plymouth Argyle. On the outgoing front Layton Stewart has headed out to FC Thun and Jeppe Okkels’ loan move to Aberdeen appears to be imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another key focus, as well as transfers, is the futures of those in the final year of their deals at Deepdale. PNE recently tied Jordan Storey down to fresh terms but there are plenty of players still set to be out of contract in the summer; North End are far from alone in that regard.

Here is the full list of Championship players set to become free agents in the summer of 2025, according to reputable website Transfermarkt.

Read More Preston North End £1.7m man spotted at airport ahead of loan move to Scottish Premiership side

Goalkeepers

Freddie Woodman (PNE)

Ben Wilson (Coventry City)

Angus Gunn (Norwich City)

Stefan Bajic (Bristol City)

Jonathan Bond (Watford)

Frank Fielding (Stoke City)

Jack Bonham (Stoke City)

Joe Hilton (Blackburn Rovers)

James Shea (Luton Town)

Jak Alnwick (Cardiff City)

Connal Trueman (Millwall)

Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

Lewis Thomas (Bristol City)

Ted Cann (West Brom)

Ed McGinty (Oxford United)

Jacob Knightbridge (Oxford United)

Alfie Marriott (Watford)

Jack Barrett (Blackburn Rovers)

Simon Eastwood (Oxford United)

Cian Tyler (Coventry City)

Defenders

Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough)

Sam Byram (Leeds)

Kane Wilson (Derby County)

Jimmy Dunne (QPR)

Cyrus Christie (Swansea City)

Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough)

Harry Darling (Swansea City)

Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers)*

John Egan (Burnley)

Angelo Ogbonna (Watford)

CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley)

Kyle McFazdean (Blackburn Rovers)

Kal Naismith (Bristol City)

Akin Fawemo (Sheffield Wednesday)

Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)

Kyle Naughton (Swansea City)

Craig Forsyth (Derby County)

Joe Bennett (Oxford United)

Morgan Fox (QPR)

Michael Rose (Stoke City)

Pol Valentin (Sheffield Wednesday)

Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

Sonny Bradley (Derby County)

Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall)

Danny Batth (Blackburn Rovers)

Patrick Bauer (PNE)

Sam Curtis (Sheffield United)

Enda Stevens (Stoke City)

Steve Cook (QPR)

Ciaron Brown (Oxford United)

Julio Pleguezuelo (Plymouth Argyle)

Regan Poole (Portsmouth)

Jaden Warner (Norwich City)

Liam Lindsay (PNE)

Semi Ajayi (West Brom)

Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City)

Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)

Andrew Hughes (PNE)

Kian Best (PNE)

Junior Firpo (Leeds United)

Josh Seary (PNE)

Jamilu Collins (Cardiff City)

Jake Bidwell (Coventry City)

Kristian Pedersen (Swansea City)

Kenneth Paal (QPR)

Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday)

Zak Swanson (Portsmouth)

Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City)

Midfielders

Josh Brownhill (Burnley)

Jacob Lungi Sorensen (Norwich City)

Josuha Guilavogui (Leeds United)

Lucas Andersen (QPR)

Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle)

Andre Dozzell (Portsmouth)

Jordan Thompson (Stoke City)

Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City)

Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City)

Liam Thompson (Derby County)

Ryan Ledson (PNE)

Jamie Allen (Coventry City)

Ilias Chair (QPR)

Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough)

Tom Lowery (Portsmouth)

Robbie Brady (PNE)

Victor Moses (Luton Town)

Joe Ralls (Cardiff City)

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town)

Billy Mitchell (Millwall)

Joe Allen (Swansea City)

Jack Colback (QPR)

Ayman Benarous (Bristol City)

Josh McEachran (Oxford United)

John Swift (West Brom)

Ryan Longman (Hull City)

Mark Sykes (Bristol City)

Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City)

Nathan Redmond (Burnley)

Grady Diangana (West Brom)

Onel Hernandez (Norwich City)

Duane Holmes (PNE)

Ben Stevenson (Portsmouth)

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Kyle Edwards (Oxford United)

Lynden Gooch (Stoke City)

Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers)*

Emiliano Marcondes (Norwich City)

Kian Taylor (PNE)

Omar Taylor-Clarke (Bristol City)

Dogukan Sinik (Hull City)

Kitt Nelson (PNE)

Toby Springett (Norwich City)

Tom Barkhuizen (Derby County)

Ken Sema (Watford)

Forwards

Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers)

Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United)

Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday)

Michael Frey (QPR)

Duncan Watmore (Millwall)

Tom Bradshaw (Millwall)

Emre Tezgel (Stoke City)

Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth Argyle)

Callum Robinson (Cardiff City)

Kusini Yengi (Portsmouth)

Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Sam Bell (Bristol City)

Jay Rodriguez (Burnley)

Kion Etete (Cardiff City)

Anwar El Ghazi (Cardiff City)

Arnor Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers)

Ashley Barnes (Burnley)

Nahki Wells (Bristol City)

Colby Bishop (Portsmouth)

Andreas Weimann (Blackburn Rovers)

Emil Riis (PNE)

Aaron Connolly (Sunderland)

Conor Washington (Derby County)

James Collins (Derby County)

Rayan Kolli (QPR)

Joao Pedro (Hull City)

Will Jarvis (Hull City)

Yakou Meite (Cardiff City)

Isaak Davies (Cardiff City)

Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday)

Fabio Tavares (Coventry City)

Ched Evans (PNE)