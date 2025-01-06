Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE signed him from FC Utrecht in the summer transfer window

Preston North End winger Jeppe Okkels is set to reunite with former boss Jimmy Thelin at Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old has been spotted at the airport alongside Dons director of football Steve Gunn - ahead of a loan move to the Scottish Premiership side. It has been reported that the Pittodrie Stadium club will also have an option-to-buy Okkels in the summer.

Preston paid a reported £1.7million to land the Dane from FC Utrecht in the summer transfer window. He arrived one day after the departure of previous boss Ryan Lowe and game time has been hard to come by under manager Paul Heckingbottom.

In total Okkels has made three starts for PNE and 10 appearances - including against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. Aberdeen chief Thelin was the man to sign Okkels for Swedish club Eflsborg in 2020. There, Okkels scored 29 goals and provided 16 assists in 118 appearances.

Speaking about his lack of game time earlier this season, Okkels said: “If it’s not me, or another one, it is what it is - but if he needs me, sooner or later, I will definitely be ready. I think, what I am used to, is probably what we did in the second half (against Arsenal). You saw kind of a 4-3-3, with me on the left wing, so that is probably my strongest position.

“Obviously, at the moment, that is not always how we play and that’s just something where I have to learn and adapt new things into my game. That is what I am doing. On the ball, it is pretty much similar. I am allowed to go one-against-one, down the line, getting crosses in and shooting. Without the ball, let’s say the ball is on the other side - you have to defend the back post sometimes and things like that.

“It is obviously possible to learn, but it maybe takes time. I work on it every day and potentially, it can be fine for me as well. I like it here, really like it. Even though people might think I am not happy, because I’m not playing, actually I am positive.”