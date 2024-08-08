Preston North End have reason to celebrate as they rank highly in a recent study. (Image: CameraSport - Rich Linley) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Preston North End is the second best away day in the Championship - and is considered one of the best in England and Wales.

Preston North End are considered one of the best away day's in the Premier League and Championship, a study has found.

FlashScore considered eight factors for what makes a good away day; pub reviews, restaurant reviews, hotel prices, hotel reviews, alcohol prices, the distance to the nearest station, stadium reviews, stadium atmosphere positive reviews. The eight factors would then give an overall rating out of 100, and North End come out in ninth out of the 44 teams in the top and second tier of English football with a score of 64.66.

The study found that it has fantastic bars and pubs which are rated 4.5 out of 5 on average, and the drinks are affordable with the median price being £4 for a drink. One of the things that was brought up about North End however is that only 93% of comments that mentioned the word ‘atmosphere’ being positive.

Out of the other Championship clubs included, only Derby County and PNE’s Lancashire rivals Burnley was rated a better away day in the Championship, with the rest of the teams coming from the Premier League. According to the study, Oxford United was ranked the lowest.

A spokesperson from Flashscore commented, “Away days are the heart and soul of British football culture. They bring fans together and add excitement to the game. In the UK, we have some of the best away days. From the bottom of the football league, all the way to the top, away days are a pivotal part of being a football fan. These away days are more than just watching a game; they are about the camaraderie among fans, the thrill of travelling to new cities, and the shared moments of joy and heartache that define the football experience.”

The memories created on these trips remind us why we love football so much. It's the sense of community, the adventure, and the sheer passion that make away days an integral part of being a football fan in the UK.”

The UK’s best away days in the Premier League and Championship

Derby County - 73.98. (Pub reviews: 4.5, Restaurant reviews: 4.5. Hotel price: 238. Hotel reviews: 8.3. Alcohol prices: 4.2. Distance to nearest train station: 1.09. Stadium review: 4.5. Stadium atmosphere positive review - 97.3%.

Brighton & Hove Albion - 72.01. (Pub reviews: 4.5, Restaurant reviews: 4.5. Hotel price: 205. Hotel reviews: 7.9. Alcohol prices: 6. Distance to nearest train station: 0.27. Stadium review: 4.5. Stadium atmosphere positive review - 99.1%.

Burnley - 68.05. (Pub reviews: 4.5, Restaurant reviews: 4.5. Hotel price: 104. Hotel reviews: 6.8. Alcohol prices: 2.5. Distance to nearest train station: 1.08. Stadium review: 4. Stadium atmosphere positive review - 92.3%.

Bournemouth - 66.54. (Pub reviews: 5. Restaurant reviews: 4.5. Hotel price: 504. Hotel reviews: 8.4. Alcohol prices: 4.25. Distance to nearest train station: 1.04. Stadium review: 4. Stadium atmosphere positive review - 100%.

Chelsea - 66.12. (Pub reviews: 4. Restaurant reviews: 4.5. Hotel price: 185. Hotel reviews: 7.2. Alcohol prices: 6.5. Distance to nearest train station: 0.29. Stadium review: 4.5. Stadium atmosphere positive review - 100%.

Fulham - 65.56. (Pub reviews: 4. Restaurant reviews: 4.5. Hotel price: 185. Hotel reviews: 7.2. Alcohol prices: 6.5. Distance to nearest train station: 1.17. Stadium review: 5. Stadium atmosphere positive review - 97.6%.

Wolves - 64.94. Pub reviews: 5. Restaurant reviews: 4. Hotel price: 228. Hotel reviews: 8.6. Alcohol prices: 4.25. Distance to nearest train station: 0.78. Stadium review: 4.5. Stadium atmosphere positive review - 97%.

Preston North End - 64.66. Pub reviews: 4.5. Restaurant reviews: 4.5. Hotel price: 287. Hotel reviews: 8.5. Alcohol prices: 4. Distance to nearest train station: 1.09. Stadium review: 4.5. Stadium atmosphere positive review - 91.7%.

Sunderland - 63.72. Pub reviews: 5. Restaurant reviews: 4. Hotel price: 225. Hotel reviews: 8.6. Alcohol prices: 3.75. Distance to nearest train station: 1.08. Stadium review: 4.5. Stadium atmosphere positive review - 93.5%.