Liam Millar | Getty Images

A look at the latest transfer reports across the Championship

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Thursday, 8 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades to land 20-year-old on loan

Sheffield United could have another new signing in the building by the time they head to Preston North End, on Friday night. The Blades have added Chelsea’s Alfie Gilchrist and Leicester City’s Harry Souttar to their squad this week. Now, Crystal Palace wide man Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is said to have agreed a loan move to Bramall Lane. The 20-year-old has reportedly picked United, after interest from Hull City, QPR, Watford and Leeds United.

Former PNE star to complete move

Liam Millar has been linked with a whole host of Championship clubs this summer, following his bright loan spell at Preston North End last season. The Canadian, who went to Copa America, is reportedly set to sign for Hull City. It has been claimed that the FC Basel man has travelled to London for a medical, ahead of signing a three-year contract with option. The suggested fee is £3million. Millar was also linked with Sunderland, Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Clarets winger wanted

According to reports, Ipswich Town are pushing to sign Burnley wide man Wilson Odobert. The Clarets have a bloated squad ahead of the new Championship campaign and will need to move players out. Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna is said to be a big admirer of Odobert, who scored three goals in the Premier League last season. The France youth international joined from Troyes last summer, for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New North End man excited for challenge

Preston North End have completed the loan signing of Kaine Kesler-Hayden from Aston Villa. He becomes Ryan Lowe’s third recruit of the summer, and the 21-year-old is raring to go ahead of Friday night’s opener. He told in-house media: “To be in and the game being two days away, I just can’t wait to get started. I’ve played here a few times and every time I’ve been there it’s loud. It’s a big stadium, good pitch, and I just can’t wait to step on that pitch with the Preston kit on.”

Szmodics stance set out

Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace has had his say on the situation regarding Sammie Szmodics, who is expected to leave Ewood Park this summer. The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Ipswich this summer, but a fee has not been agreed. Szmodics scored 27 goals for Blackburn last season. When asked this week, Eustace said: "It's very important that we get this sorted with Sammie, one way or the other.

“It's important that we sort his future out as quickly as we can because it's not fair on the lad and it's not fair on the club. I'm surprised that nothing has been done. It is a bit frustrating but we have to get it sorted one way or the other. It has been disruptive but it's out of my hands, I can't do much about it. We get on with it, we have a great squad of players that can come in and fill different positions if they're needed. There are no issues.”

PNE host Blackburn after the summer transfer window, on September 22, 12:00pm.