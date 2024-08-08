Conrad Wallem | AFP via Getty Images

PNE have been linked with a move for the Slavia Prague star

Slavia Prague star Conrad Wallem has reportedly asked to leave the club, amid transfer links to Preston North End.

It’s understood that the Norwegian was left out of Wednesday night’s preliminary Champions League clash - against Union Saint-Gilloise - due to the speculation. Wallem, 24, is a target for PNE but the Czech First League club’s asking price has been a stumbling block.

The wide man is said to have handed in a transfer request though - with club management informed of his ‘definite intention to leave’. Personal terms with Wallem are not an issue for the Lilywhites, but a fee is yet to be agreed with Slavia Prague.

Preston wrapped up the loan signing of Kaine Kesler-Hayden on Wednesday night, from Aston Villa. North End are looking to strengthen further, but opted to get their third piece of business done swiftly amid frustration with overseas targets.

Wallem signed for Slavia from Norwegian club Old last summer, and has three-years left to run on his contract. He scored five goals and assisted as many across 25 appearances last season, and has already opened his account for the 2024/25 campaign.

Ahead of the midweek match against Saint-Gilloise, Slavia’s brief club statement read: “Conrad Wallem has been replaced on the roster for the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League by Michal Tomič.”