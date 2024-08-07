Preston North End confirm Aston Villa star as third signing ahead of Sheffield United
Preston North End have completed the loan signing of Kaine Kesler-Hayden from Aston Villa.
The 21-year-old becomes the Lilywhites’ third recruit of the transfer window, following deals for midfielders Sam Greenwood and Stefan Thordarson - in early July. Frustration in PNE’s pursuit of permanent additions, from overseas, promoted them to move for Kesler-Hayden and wrap up a loan deal swiftly - ahead of Friday night’s opener against Sheffield United.
The versatile full back has had loan spells at Swindon Town, MK Dons, Huddersfield Town and, most recently, Plymouth Argyle. Kesler-Hayden played 27 games for the Pilgrims last season, before returning to Villa and making four first team appearances from March onwards. He signed a contract extension with the Premier League club this summer, with his last deal until 2026.
Villa recalled him in January, with manager Unai Emery wanting to take a closer look at the player - who joined the club’s academy at an early age. The former youth captain made his Premier League debut back in March, as Villa beat Wolves at home. He went on to feature against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, as well as Olympiakos in the Europa Conference League.
Upon signing, he said: "I’m just so happy it went so smoothly and quickly. I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started. When I found out Preston wanted me to be here I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible ready for the game on Friday.
“I had a chat with the gaffer at Villa and he thought the best thing for me to do was to get another season of minutes under my belt and a bit more experience. I think this is the best place for me to do that.
Manager Ryan Lowe said: “We’ve followed Kaine for a couple of years now. He’s that tricky wing-back that we’ve wanted to add to the team. He’s a ball carrier who can get fans off their seats.
“He’s exciting and once we knew we could get a deal done with Aston Villa, we thought let’s get this done as soon as possible. He’s been on our radar for a while now. He’s a fantastic lad and a fantastic player, who we’re excited to have with us for the upcoming season.”
